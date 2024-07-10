Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, met with a number of heads and representatives of global energy companies to discuss the future of the energy sector, the efforts made by the UAE to ensure a sustainable future for future generations, and the efforts aimed at adopting the latest innovations and technical solutions to enhance international cooperation efforts in these vital areas.

His Highness also witnessed the signing ceremony of an agreement, under which a number of global partners and investors will join ADNOC’s LNG project in Ruwais.

The agreement was signed between ADNOC and BP, Mitsui & Co., Shell and TotalEnergies to become partners in the low-emission Ruwais LNG project, with each company taking a 10% stake, while ADNOC retains the majority stake of 60%.

These qualitative partnerships confirm Abu Dhabi’s position as a trusted global destination for leading investments, and build on the Final Investment Decision (FID) for the Ruwais LNG project, which was approved last month by His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Executive Committee of ADNOC’s Board of Directors.

Leading destination

During the meeting and the signing ceremony of the strategic partnership, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed that the Emirate of Abu Dhabi continues to consolidate its position as a leading and reliable destination for strategic partnerships and global investments in the energy sector, in line with the commitment of the UAE’s wise leadership to employ innovative technical solutions and drive sustainable economic development at the national level.

His Highness explained that the UAE continues to achieve more accomplishments in the field of finding solutions to the challenges facing the energy sector, through investing in clean energy projects and low-carbon initiatives, and strengthening strategic cooperation relations with partners in the energy sector from around the world, to support initiatives that contribute to enhancing sustainable development in vital sectors and industries.

His Highness stressed the interest of the UAE’s wise leadership in developing the skills and competencies of national cadres, by supporting investment in the fields of research, development and artificial intelligence, strengthening strategic partnerships to exchange expertise and knowledge, and opening new horizons for innovation in the field of transition to clean energy.

Cooperation relations

The agreement was signed by His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNOC, Murray Auchincloss, CEO of BP, Kenichi Horie, President and CEO of Mitsui & Co., Wael Sawan, CEO of Shell, and Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies.

“In line with the leadership’s vision to strengthen and consolidate cooperation, build strategic partnerships and attract more investments that contribute to enhancing and increasing the value of the country’s resources, we welcome the joining of BP, Mitsui & Co., Shell and TotalEnergies as partners in the Ruwais LNG Project, which is planned to be one of the lowest carbon-intensive projects of its kind in the world,” said His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber.

“We are confident that this global project will enable ADNOC to provide more low-carbon gas to meet the significant growth in demand for this vital resource, and help the world transition to clean energy in the future. The project will also accelerate the efforts of growth, progress and development in Ruwais Industrial City to build an integrated industrial system and create more job opportunities for skilled Emirati citizens in the private sector,” His Excellency added.

Natural gas

Separately, ADNOC has entered into new long-term LNG sales agreements with international partners, including an agreement to sell 1 million metric tons per annum to Shell and another to sell 0.6 million metric tons per annum to Mitsui & Co., which will increase the committed sales capacity of the Ruwais project to 70%.

The Ruwais LNG project, currently under development in Ruwais Industrial City in the Al Dhafra region of Abu Dhabi, is set to be the first clean energy LNG export facility in the Middle East and North Africa region, employing the latest AI technologies and tools to reduce emissions and increase operational efficiency. The project will feature two natural gas liquefaction trains, each with a production capacity of 4.8 million metric tons per year (mtpa), for a total capacity of 9.6 mtpa. Natural gas is an important transition fuel, producing lower carbon emissions when burned than other fossil fuels. The project will more than double ADNOC’s LNG production capacity in the UAE to around 15 mtpa, and supports the company’s ongoing efforts to expand its international portfolio of low-carbon LNG. The participation of BP, Mitsui & Co., Shell and TotalEnergies in the project is subject to customary regulatory approvals.

Strategic partnership

“BP is proud to join ADNOC in delivering its plans for the Ruwais LNG project, strengthening our long-term strategic partnership,” said Murray Auchincloss, BP’s chief executive.

“We are confident that LNG will continue to play a pivotal role in ensuring stable energy supplies and addressing the impacts of climate change, and the low-carbon Ruwais LNG project is perfectly aligned with our strategy,” said Kenichi Horie, President and CEO of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. “We are pleased to build on our long-standing partnership with ADNOC through the Ruwais LNG project. In line with our strategy to create more value with less emissions, we are investing in additional LNG capacity and continue to grow our world-leading LNG portfolio through energy-efficient and carbon-competitive projects,” said Wael Sawan, Shell CEO.

Promising project

Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies, said: “We are pleased to strengthen our collaboration with our strategic partner ADNOC through the development of this promising LNG project. Last year, during COP28, TotalEnergies and ADNOC committed to playing a leading role in supporting the Oil and Gas Emissions Reduction Pact, which aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the energy sector.”

“We seek to implement this commitment through our partnership in the Ruwais LNG project, which is planned to be one of the least carbon-intensive LNG facilities in the world. This project gains additional importance in light of the pivotal role of natural gas as a transitional fuel,” he added.