The President of the friendly Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, left the country yesterday, concluding a two-day “state visit” to the United Arab Emirates.

He and his accompanying delegation were seen off at the Presidential Airport in the capital, Abu Dhabi, by His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

He was also seen off by the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Head of the Honorary Mission accompanying the Indonesian President, Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, the UAE Ambassador to Indonesia, Abdullah Al Dhaheri, and a number of officials.