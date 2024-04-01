His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, attended part of the Ramadan evening activities organized by the Abu Dhabi government for its employees and members of their families at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC), with the participation of leaders, employees and cadres of departments, institutions and entities affiliated with the government. Abu Dhabi.

His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated the attendees on the blessed month of Ramadan, calling on the Almighty God to bring this holy month back to our nation with more progress and prosperity, and to the Arab and Islamic nations with goodness, right and blessings. His Highness wished the cadres and leaders of the Abu Dhabi government success and continued success in performing… Their tasks are to enhance the development process and achievements witnessed by the emirate.

His Highness stressed the importance of Ramadan councils in spreading the culture of community communication, as they are an ancient heritage that reflects authentic national traditions and customs, and their role in consolidating the bonds of social relations.

His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also met with a number of small and medium enterprise owners who shared their business success stories with the audience.

The Ramadan evening for Abu Dhabi government employees is considered one of the most prominent social programs of the government system, which seeks to consolidate the spirit of cooperation among the cadres of government agencies, and open channels of communication and exchange of ideas between them.