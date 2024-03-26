His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, approved the launch of the Yas Canal residential project in the Al Raha Beach area, to build 1,146 residential villas for citizens with a total value of up to 3.5 billion dirhams.

The project, which is supervised by the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Center and ICT Real Estate Development Company, is expected to be completed in the last quarter of 2027.

His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed that this residential project reflects the interest of the wise leadership in providing adequate housing that meets the needs of national families, improves their quality of life, enhances their social stability and family cohesion, and thus enhances a positive and integrated community environment that contributes to enhancing the comprehensive development process. It supports the nation's progress and prosperity.

This project falls within partnership projects with the private sector, as ICT Real Estate Development Company is responsible for designing and constructing the project and its infrastructure under administrative supervision from the Abu Dhabi Center for Projects and Infrastructure. The sales of residential units allocated to citizens are carried out in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority.

The Yas Canal residential project is being built on a plot of land with an area of ​​1.8 square kilometers, which includes, in addition to the residential villas, the construction of service facilities that include three mosques, a school, a sports club, and shops with an area of ​​10,000 square metres.

The project provides options for residential villas from three to six rooms, with areas starting from 350 square meters and up to 525 square meters per villa, built on residential plots ranging in size from 600 to 780 square meters.

This project allows citizens who obtain housing loans from the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority to purchase residential villas within the project using a housing loan. They can choose from villas consisting of three to six bedrooms, within a variety of different architectural designs.

