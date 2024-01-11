His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, approved the establishment of a specialized and integrated medical city for women and children’s medicine, which will include Sheikh Khalifa Medical City as a center of excellence in pediatrics, and the new Corniche Hospital specializing in women’s and children’s health. Newborns, a rehabilitation hospital, and a center specializing in mental health for women and children.

His Highness the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi confirmed that the Medical City, whose plan was prepared by the Abu Dhabi Department of Health and PureHealth Holding Group, will represent a qualitative addition to the distinguished health care system in Abu Dhabi, based on the advanced infrastructure that the emirate enjoys, which contributes to consolidating Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading health care destination. .

His Highness directed the continued development of specialized health facilities that meet the health care needs of community members with international standards, which supports the integrated health system that contributes to meeting the emirate’s aspirations and ambitious strategies, in addition to continuing to harness research capabilities and modern technology to serve the community and improve the health care services provided.

His Highness was briefed on the services provided and the efforts made, including Sheikh Khalifa Medical City’s plan to establish a center for excellence in pediatrics, as the center aims to develop and enhance the quality and efficiency of pediatric services, provided by more than 200 doctors, in accordance with the best international practices for patients from the UAE. United Arab Emirates and various parts of the world, and services include more than 29 specializations.

His Highness approved the plan to transfer the Corniche Hospital facilities to the vicinity of Sheikh Khalifa Medical City. The hospital's capacity will reach 205 beds, 90 pediatric beds, and 15 maternity wards, and it is scheduled to be operational in 2027.