His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, approved the “Emirati Family Growth Support Programme”, which is part of the Abu Dhabi Strategy for Family Quality of Life, and is supervised by the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi, during His Highness’s chairing of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council meeting.

The programme aims to enhance the growth and stability of the Emirati family, as the main driver of the wheel of economic and social development in the emirate, by implementing a set of initiatives that contribute to strengthening the social system that supports enabling young people to establish stable families, and providing a system that encourages young Emiratis to marry and have children, to achieve family stability and consolidate societal cohesion.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed that the Emirati family is a fundamental pillar in the path of economic and social development, pointing out that this programme reflects the importance that the wise leadership attaches to the Emirati family, and its keenness to enhance an environment that nurtures upbringing based on social cohesion and family ties.

During the meeting, the Council also reviewed the most important developments related to government projects, initiatives and programmes, in addition to services that aim to meet the needs of citizens and residents, and improve the quality of life of community members by enhancing the level and efficiency of the service system, in partnership with the private sector.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed the importance of strengthening partnerships between the public and private sectors to achieve the goals of comprehensive and sustainable development. His Highness pointed out that the business system in the emirate aims to continue developing the business environment and enhancing the attractiveness of investments by adopting a legislative system that gives global companies opportunities to expand their business locally, regionally and globally.

The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi, the regulatory body for the social sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, launched the Emirati Family Growth Support Programme, which was approved by the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, headed by His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council.

The programme includes six main initiatives that support the growth of Emirati families and encourage citizens to marry and have children, to increase the number of family members, which contributes to strengthening family and community cohesion.

The Department of Community Development supervises the programme, whose initiatives are implemented through a number of partners, including the Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority, the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, and the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority. It includes a package of initiatives that encourage citizens to form stable families and enhance the role of fathers in raising and educating their children, which contributes to family cohesion and community prosperity.

The program includes the Easy Marriage Advance Initiative, the Maternity Leave Support Initiative for Female Workers in the Private Sector, the Home Visit Service Initiative to Support New Parents, as well as initiatives that provide rental assistance to newly married citizens, and a deduction from the value of the housing loan for each additional child in the family, starting from the fourth to the sixth child, in addition to extending the repayment period for housing loans starting from the fourth to the sixth child, within specific criteria and conditions.

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi:

The Emirati family is a fundamental pillar in the process of economic and social development.