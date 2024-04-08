Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, in his capacity as Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, approved the disbursement of the first housing benefits package for the year 2024 to citizens in… The emirate, with a total value of 2.18 billion dirhams, benefited 1,502 citizens.

This package included loans, residential land grants, and ready-made homes with a total value of more than 2.082 billion dirhams, from which 1,407 citizens benefited, in addition to exempting senior citizens, retirees with limited income, and deceased heirs from paying housing loan dues, with a value amounting to more than 98 million. AED, which benefited 95 citizens in the emirate.

Mohammed Ali Al-Sharafa, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, said: “The disbursement of the first housing benefits package for this year reflects the continued keenness of our wise leadership to achieve the aspirations of citizens and meet their housing needs, which contributes to providing decent means of living for them and their families, and enhances stability and family and social cohesion at the level.” The emirate and supports its path towards comprehensive development.

On this occasion, he extended his highest thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and to His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, for their royal directives to disburse the housing package, stressing The Authority’s continued commitment to work on developing the citizen housing sector in the emirate in line with the vision of the wise leadership and its aspirations to raise the quality of life of the nation’s people.

Director General of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, Hamad Hareb Al Muhairi, said: “The generous directives to disburse the new housing package reflect the interest of our wise leadership in the well-being of national families, confirming the continued status of the citizen and the Emirati family at the top of the list of national priorities.”

He stressed that the Authority will continue its efforts to work on developing its programs and services on an ongoing basis, with the aim of providing suitable housing for the citizens of the emirate with complete ease, and improving the housing sector at the emirate level, in line with the directives and vision of the wise leadership.

The disbursement of the first package of housing benefits this year coincides with the approaching Eid al-Fitr, based on the wise leadership’s keenness to provide decent living standards for national families, by providing them with housing that meets their needs and enhances their stability and quality of life in a way that contributes to the continuation of the comprehensive development process in the country. Abu Dhabi.

With this package, the total value of housing benefits disbursed since the establishment of the Authority reaches more than 149 billion dirhams.