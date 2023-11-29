Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, in his capacity as Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, approved the disbursement of a housing benefits package to citizens in the emirate, worth A total of seven billion and 60 million dirhams, from which 5,685 male and female citizens benefited in various parts of the emirate, bringing the total housing packages provided to citizens in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi during the year 2023 to 13 billion and 44 million dirhams, from which 9,292 male and female citizens benefited in various regions of the emirate.

This package included housing loans of all types, with a total value of six billion and 82 million dirhams, from which 3,714 male and female citizens benefited, in addition to exempting retirees with limited income and those who died during the year 2023 from paying housing loan dues, with a value amounting to more than 573 million dirhams. 549 male and female citizens benefited from it.

The package also included granting residential lands and ready-made homes to 1,422 male and female citizens, at a total cost of more than 950 million dirhams, which includes the total cost of housing and infrastructure preparation work for residential lands.

The disbursement of the third package of housing benefits during the year 2023 coincides with the state’s celebrations of the 52nd Union Day, and based on the wise leadership’s keenness to enhance the standards of living and a decent life for citizens, provide them with appropriate housing that meets their needs, establish social stability, and improve their quality of life in a way that ensures the continuation of… The comprehensive development process in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.