His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and head of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, met yesterday with His Royal Highness Prince William at the Jubail Mangrove Park in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Royal Highness Prince William discussed efforts and initiatives to promote sustainability globally. During the meeting, they were briefed on the efforts made by the Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi to protect the environment and promote biodiversity.

In conjunction with Prince William’s visit, the Abu Dhabi Mangrove Initiative was launched, which aims to strengthen the emirate’s position as a leading global center for research and innovation in the field of mangrove conservation.

The implementation of this initiative is supervised by the Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi, in cooperation with the Zoological Society of London, which is under the patronage of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. This initiative will become a platform aimed at developing innovative solutions for planting mangroves, Contribute to mitigating the effects of climate change and encouraging community members to contribute to preserving the environment, in addition to establishing an advanced mangrove nursery in Abu Dhabi, to become a center for research and studies.

Through research and innovation, the initiative will enable innovative solutions to expand the protection of mangroves globally, as one of the most important natural solutions for biodiversity, overcoming the effects of climate change, and reducing the carbon footprint, in addition to being natural habitats for biodiversity and a sustainable source of income for communities. local around the world.

The parties concerned with cooperating in this project will work to build a joint program for research to support the assessment of blue carbon storage in different regional ecosystems, and to support the translation of scientific efforts into policy and realistic practices, as well as to cooperate in developing unified methods for assessing mangroves in a way that allows comparison of the relevant data.

The efforts of the mangrove initiative in Abu Dhabi come to support the conservation of mangroves, and include the development of advanced and advanced genetic methods for cultivation, and the generation of species capable of resistance and adapting to difficult environmental conditions. The Zoological Society of London will support these efforts by conducting field tests using various methods. Relying on the Abu Dhabi Mangroves Initiative as a research and development center, the association will work with growers and nurseries to develop knowledge, promote joint cooperation and exchange experiences.

This initiative also seeks to provide training opportunities and provide technical advice and expertise on the mechanism of protecting and preserving mangroves locally and internationally.

During their visit to the park, Their Highnesses shared with a number of school students the experience of planting mangrove seedlings, and discussed the importance of the commitment and participation of young people in supporting sustainability efforts for current and future generations.

• Khalid bin Mohammed and William planting mangrove seedlings in Jubail mangrove park with the participation of school students.



• Concluding a partnership with the Zoological Society of London as the first global partner for the “Al Qurm – Abu Dhabi” initiative.

Support efforts to protect biodiversity

The Jubail mangrove park was opened in Abu Dhabi in January 2020, to support efforts to protect biodiversity, and to raise awareness of the importance of the mangrove ecosystem in the emirate, and to protect them as an important natural heritage. The park embraces many species of birds, terrestrial and marine creatures, and extends over an area of ​​two kilometres, where visitors can learn about the importance of the ecological functions of mangrove habitats to protect and support biodiversity. Mangrove forests are found along coastal areas that are affected by tidal factors, and play a vital role in protecting coasts from storms and floods. They also form habitats for wildlife, and contribute to mitigating the effects of climate change by storing carbon at a rate four times greater than the carbon stored by tropical forests.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

