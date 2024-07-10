His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, met with a number of heads and representatives of global energy companies to discuss the future of the energy sector, the efforts made by the UAE to ensure a sustainable future for future generations, and the efforts aimed at adopting the latest innovations and technical solutions to enhance international cooperation efforts in these vital areas.

His Highness also witnessed the signing ceremony of an agreement under which a number of global partners and investors will join ADNOC’s LNG project in Ruwais.

During the meeting and the signing ceremony of the strategic partnership, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed that “the Emirate of Abu Dhabi continues to consolidate its position as a leading and reliable destination for strategic partnerships and global investments in the energy sector, in line with the commitment of the wise leadership of the UAE to employ innovative technical solutions and drive sustainable economic development at the national level.”

His Highness explained that “the UAE continues to achieve more accomplishments in the field of finding solutions to the challenges facing the energy sector, through investing in clean energy projects and low-carbon initiatives, and strengthening strategic cooperation relations with partners in the energy sector from around the world, to support initiatives that contribute to enhancing sustainable development in vital sectors and industries.”

His Highness stressed the interest of the UAE’s wise leadership in developing the skills and competencies of national cadres, by supporting investment in the fields of research, development and artificial intelligence, strengthening strategic partnerships to exchange expertise and knowledge, and opening new horizons for innovation in the field of transition to clean energy.

The agreement was signed between ADNOC and BP, Mitsui & Co., Shell and TotalEnergies to become partners in the low-emission Ruwais LNG project, with each company taking a 10% stake, while ADNOC retains the majority stake of 60%.

These qualitative partnerships confirm Abu Dhabi’s position as a reliable global destination for pioneering investments, and build on the “Final Investment Decision” for the Ruwais LNG project, which was approved last month by His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in his capacity as Chairman of the Executive Committee of the ADNOC Board of Directors.

The agreement was signed by Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Managing Director and CEO of ADNOC Group, Murray Auchincloss, CEO of BP, Kenichi Horie, President and CEO of Mitsui & Co., Wael Sawan, CEO of Shell, and Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies.

“In line with the leadership’s vision to strengthen and consolidate cooperation, build strategic partnerships and attract more investments that contribute to enhancing and increasing the value of the country’s resources, we welcome the joining of BP, Mitsui & Co., Shell and TotalEnergies as partners in the Ruwais LNG project, which is planned to be one of the lowest carbon-intensive projects of its kind in the world,” said Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber.

“We are confident that this global project will enable ADNOC to provide more low-carbon gas to meet the significant growth in demand for this vital resource, and help the world transition to future clean energy. The project will also accelerate growth, progress and development efforts in Ruwais Industrial City to build an integrated industrial system and create more job opportunities for skilled Emirati citizens in the private sector,” he added.

Separately, ADNOC has entered into new long-term LNG sales agreements with international partners, including an agreement to sell 1 million metric tons per year to Shell and another to sell 0.6 million metric tons per year to Mitsui & Co., which will help increase the committed sales capacity of the Ruwais project to 70%.

The Ruwais LNG project, currently under development in the Ruwais Industrial City in the Al Dhafra region of Abu Dhabi, is planned to be the first clean energy LNG export facility in the Middle East and North Africa region, employing the latest artificial intelligence technologies and tools to reduce emissions and increase operational efficiency.

The project will include two natural gas liquefaction trains, each with a production capacity of 4.8 million metric tons per year, with a total capacity of 9.6 million metric tons per year.