His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, chaired the first meeting of the Council, which was held yesterday at the Court of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

His Highness was briefed on a number of government plans and projects, government work priorities, and service initiatives offered to citizens and residents.

His Highness affirmed that the Executive Council will work on the continuity of the Abu Dhabi government’s approach to achieving the priorities and vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, by securing and enhancing the pillars of a decent life for citizens, including housing, education, health services, and everything that consolidates their security and stability.

During the meeting, the Council approved the updated housing benefits policy, including updating eligibility conditions and usage controls, in a way that meets the requirements of citizen families and reduces the waiting period for obtaining a housing benefit. Where the updated policy includes approving the service of granting ready-made housing free of charge for people with limited incomes, raising the minimum level of housing loans to support the most needy groups, and updating the requirements and controls for replacing housing benefits.

During its meeting, the Executive Council reviewed developments in the implementation of current government projects, especially housing and service projects, and His Highness directed the development of a comprehensive and proactive housing services system for citizens in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, in partnership with the private sector, to ensure facilitation of the construction process and access to these services smoothly and quickly, with Implementation of a number of accelerators, which would provide adequate housing units to serve citizens as quickly as possible.

On the other hand, His Highness was briefed on the results and developments of the first phase of the “foundational strategy for living”, which included the development of community facilities in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra, according to which projects worth 12 billion dirhams are being implemented, including pedestrian and bicycle paths, and the establishment of community facilities, such as playgrounds. Sports, clinics, mosques, public parks and green spaces.

After reviewing the preliminary results of the first phase, His Highness directed the start of the next phase of the plan, which comes within the vision and priority of the Abu Dhabi government in building and providing an integrated and sustainable community environment that guarantees the stability and cohesion of the emirate’s society and contributes to adopting a healthy lifestyle in an integrated community environment that is in line with the local culture and traditions of the Emirati heritage. .

During the meeting, the Executive Council also reviewed developments in the government services system in the emirate, and directed His Highness to work on updating the government services system immediately, to find out the priorities for improvement in providing government services to customers in a proactive and smooth manner, which saves them time and effort, and enables them to obtain all services with quality. And high efficiency.

Government agencies were able to provide more than 700 services through unified channels, which resulted in the completion of nearly eight million transactions by customers during the past year.

In conclusion, His Highness the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi affirmed that empowering citizens and youth with all kinds of opportunities is a top priority on the government’s agenda, and one of the basics of the Council’s work.

His Highness directed work on initiatives and programs that guarantee the creation of real and sustainable opportunities for citizens, and enhance the skills of national competencies in the public and private sectors, in a way that meets their aspirations, contributes to securing their societal stability, and enhances their contributions to the economic development of the Emirate.

