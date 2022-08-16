His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Office of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, witnessed the developments of the transfer of all government agencies services in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to the Abu Dhabi Unified Government Services Platform “Tamm”.

This came during a visit by His Highness to the “Tamm Factory” in Abu Dhabi, where he was briefed on the achievements in the plans to improve government services, which have become 100% available through the unified channels of “Tamm”, so that customers can benefit from more than 700 integrated digital services from any A place through the “Tamm” system as the main and unified channel for customers to complete all government services in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

During the visit, His Highness directed government agencies to continuously develop and improve services on the unified “Tamm” system to ensure leadership and excellence in services. and enhancing services in order to improve the customer experience and provide smooth and effective services to the community in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

His Highness was accompanied during this visit by His Excellency Ali Rashid Al Ketbi, Head of the Government Support Department, who said: “The visit reflects our leadership’s continued commitment to the digital transformation path in Abu Dhabi and its proactive efforts to benefit from modern technologies, with the aim of providing seamless services to customers with government agencies through “Tamm” channels. Inspired by the leadership approach, government agencies in Abu Dhabi have made great efforts to contribute to enhancing Abu Dhabi’s global position in the field of digital government. The concerted efforts have resulted in outstanding results by focusing on providing a world-class experience based on innovation, for all those who deal with government agencies.” .

For his part, His Excellency Muhammad Ali Al-Shurafa, Chairman of the Department of Economic Development, who also accompanied His Highness during the visit, praised the wise vision of the wise leadership and its unlimited support for the digital transformation process in Abu Dhabi, and pointed out that the project of integrating all government agencies’ procedures within the unified “Tamm” system paves the way towards Building a sustainable future for current and future generations and a step in line with the visions and aspirations of the wise leadership.

His Excellency added, “Harnessing the latest digital solutions and technologies designed to improve the quality of life will provide support to business communities and achieve more prosperity and growth for the economy and society.”

It is worth noting that the project to transfer all Abu Dhabi government services to the “Tamm” platform witnessed the cooperation of 33 government agencies with the aim of developing the platform to serve as a one-stop shop to complete all government services through four channels. To achieve this goal, government agencies in Abu Dhabi took

Simultaneous proactive steps to advance the digital transformation process, which included organizing more than 300 workshops in which 495 employees from various government agencies in Abu Dhabi participated.