His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, visited the marine research vessel “Jeeon”, developed by the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, which is the first research vessel of its kind in the country.

During this visit, His Highness was briefed on the modern scientific equipment and laboratories on the ship. His Highness also met the Emirati work team and a group of scientists and researchers in marine life who are supervising the implementation of the Authority’s “Ocean World Discovery” project, with the aim of monitoring and protecting marine biodiversity and finding appropriate solutions to the effects of climate change, which contributes to strengthening national efforts in the field of marine sciences. By providing a reliable and advanced scientific platform that meets the needs of marine research inside and outside the country.

During his tour, His Highness was accompanied by Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak, Managing Director of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, and Dr. Sheikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi.

The vessel, which is estimated at 50 meters in length, will operate in the territorial waters of the United Arab Emirates, and will enable the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi to complete the study of the marine environment and fish wealth in waters with a depth of more than 10 meters. About 30 people will work on board this ship, which is called “Jiyeon”, which symbolizes one of the finest, rarest and most valuable types of pearls in the Arabian Gulf region, and it includes the latest marine research equipment in the Middle East region. It includes 6 laboratories for studying marine samples on the ship, and a remotely operated diving vehicle.

On this occasion, Dr. Sheikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, said that the development of a research vessel belonging to the authority confirms “the keenness of the leadership and government of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to support the scientific approach adopted by the authority, in order to enhance efforts for sustainable management of the marine environment and the preservation of aquatic ecosystems.” sound, especially in the oceans. It will also help the ship understand the effects of climate change, in order to work on developing appropriate solutions to address it.”

Al Dhaheri added, “Our new ship will contribute to supporting Abu Dhabi’s efforts to preserve the environment and marine biodiversity in the emirate, and marine resources in the United Arab Emirates.”





She explained that the ship has the ability to conduct comprehensive marine and fish surveys, including basic marine environmental surveys in deep water, fish resource assessment surveys, coral reef and seagrass habitat survey, study of marine water quality and sediment, and marine biology surveys. The ship will also play an important role in developing strategic plans to ensure the recovery and sustainability of fish stocks.”

Through this ship, the Authority will implement a number of environmental initiatives, the most important of which is the Ocean Blue Carbon Assessment Project for Ocean Fisheries, through which the first oceanic blue carbon assessment survey for fisheries in the region will be implemented; In support of the UAE strategic initiative to achieve climate neutrality by 2050.

A baseline survey of the marine environment will also be conducted to identify vital sites for biodiversity and set priorities for preserving the marine environment and biodiversity, as well as conducting surveys to map and monitor marine habitats, including seagrass and coral reefs, and monitor habitats in the emirate’s deep waters. Surveys of marine wildlife will also be conducted, including species registration and general distribution of marine mammals and threatened species in the emirate’s waters, in addition to conducting a survey of marine water quality, using ship equipment, salinity, temperature and marine water depth sensors (known as “CTD”), plankton nets and devices. Take sediment samples for water quality analysis at different depths.

The Gion will also conduct a Fisheries Resources Assessment Survey, to obtain updated stock size estimates, provide comparisons with abundance estimates from previous surveys and conduct biological studies. Work will be done to establish a DNA baseline for the main fish species in the country, while studying the complete genome sequences of more than ten major fish species; The survey combines techniques for collecting marine organisms with the use of underwater sound wave techniques.

The authority, in cooperation with the company (G42) and the Ocean X Corporation, provided the research vessel with the latest international technology to study the DNA of marine organisms and fish during the surveys that the authority will conduct. An integrated database will be prepared for those species and linked to the genetic sequence, and the technology is used For the first time in the world on board a research ship that is considered the most advanced in the field of marine science.