His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, visited the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair in its 32nd edition, which continues its activities at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center until May 28, and was organized by the Abu Dhabi Center for the Arabic Language, affiliated to the Department Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.

In this year’s edition, the exhibition attracts a group of leading writers, thinkers and publishers from around the world, to enrich the cultural landscape and literary heritage of the Middle East, and to enhance cooperation opportunities and strengthen communication bridges between Arab and international publishing houses.

During his tour of the exhibition, His Highness inspected a number of pavilions and local, Arab and international publishing houses participating in the exhibition. His Highness also met a number of publishers who contribute to promoting the spread of the Arabic language around the world through many cultural initiatives.

His Highness was accompanied, during this visit, by His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Head of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, His Excellency Mohammed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, His Excellency Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary General of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and His Excellency Saud Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Undersecretary Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, His Excellency Dr. Ali bin Tamim, President of the Abu Dhabi Center for the Arabic Language, and His Excellency Saeed Hamdan Al Tunaiji, Executive Director of the Abu Dhabi Center for the Arabic Language.

The exhibition, which will last for 7 days, will welcome its visitors in six different cultural sites, including, in addition to ADNEC, the Cultural Foundation – Abu Dhabi, Manarat Al Saadiyat, Sorbonne University, New York University Abu Dhabi, and the “Logos Hope” ship, the largest floating book fair in the world. Which is currently moored in Zayed Port in conjunction with the exhibition activities.

In its edition this year, the exhibition celebrates the concept of sustainability as a pivotal idea, in line with the UAE’s declaration of 2023 as the year of sustainability. It witnesses various initiatives, events and seminars aimed at highlighting global best practices to support sustainability trends in the field of publishing, in addition to organizing dialogue sessions and discussions on climate change and enhancing food security. In its current edition, the exhibition also celebrates the achievements of the Arab philosopher Ibn Khaldun, the founder of sociology, in his capacity as the “pivotal figure” of this session by holding historical, philosophical and literary dialogues and discussions focusing on his works and heritage in various social, economic and historical fields.

This session is considered the largest in the history of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, in terms of the space it occupies and the number of cultural sites that host a schedule full of cultural, literary, knowledge and artistic events, which in total will exceed two thousand activities. The current session also witnesses the participation of the largest number of exhibitors and publishers, whose total number exceeds 1,300 exhibitors from more than 85 countries provide exhibition visitors with more than 500,000 titles in various fields of knowledge.

The Abu Dhabi International Book Fair is one of the most important and leading literary and intellectual events in the Arab world. It provides a distinguished platform for global intellectual dialogue by organizing dialogue sessions and intellectual seminars in which elite writers, thinkers, writers, artists and content makers from Arab countries and the rest of the world participate. The exhibition’s various activities meet the aspirations of the public from different age groups and cultural and intellectual orientations, through a diverse program that includes five main axes: culture, creative arts, children and youth, specialized professional programs, in addition to the partners’ program.