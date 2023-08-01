His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, met with Darren Woods, Chairman and CEO of ExxonMobil, an energy company, accompanied by a number of company officials.

The meeting dealt with existing partnerships in the energy sector and opportunities for cooperation in the field of accelerating the reduction of emissions and enhancing the exchange of technical expertise in this vital sector.

The global energy sector and its future path were also discussed, and the importance of keeping pace with technological developments was emphasized to enable it to adopt and implement low-emission energy solutions, thus contributing to enhancing global energy security.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Managing Director and CEO of ADNOC and its group of companies, and His Excellency Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.