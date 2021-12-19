His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and head of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, met with competencies of nationals from private sector institutions, after graduating from government programs for skills development.

His Highness directed the expansion of career path building initiatives to focus on priority sectors.

During the meeting, His Highness was briefed on the experiences gained by citizens in building successful career paths in the private sector, and expressed his pride in their efforts that contribute to advancing the development process in the country.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Muhammad Ali Al Shurafa, Chairman of the Department of Economic Development – Abu Dhabi, and His Excellency Ali Rashid Al Ketbi, Head of the Government Support Department.