His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, issued a decision appointing His Excellency Abdul Hameed Mohammed Saeed as Chairman of the Endowment Authority and the Management of Minors’ Funds.
