Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, visited the International Defense Exhibition “IDEX 2021”, and his Highness visited a number of national companies’ pavilions that display the latest innovations that compete with international products, quality, design and technology.

Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed during the tour, accompanied by Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei

The Abu Dhabi Government Media Office said in a tweet on its Twitter account: “Khaled bin Mohammed bin Zayed is inspecting the 15th session of the International Defense Exhibition # IDEX in # Abu Dhabi, meeting local defense industries companies, and seeing the latest innovations that compete with international products in terms of quality. Design and technology ».

Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed, listening to an explanation about the exhibits

