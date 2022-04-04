His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and head of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, inaugurated the headquarters of the Jebel Hafeet Community Center in the presence of the Chairman of the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi, Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, and the Director General of the Family Development Foundation, Maryam Muhammad Al Rumaithi.

The new center is the eighth center of the Family Development Foundation in the city of Al Ain and aims to provide comprehensive community services, meet the requirements of community members and families, and encourage the active participation of community members to support and enhance community cohesion.

This center, which bears the new corporate identity, embodies the concept of an integrated community center that seeks to enhance the aspirations of the social sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to ensure the quality and cohesion of family life, by providing a comprehensive strategic and preventive framework to support positive social change, ensuring an integrated system of services that enable families to Access to knowledge and skills and enhance their practice of them and respond to the requirements and needs of society for empowerment and preventive care necessary for them, and stimulate their active community participation, each according to his capabilities and capabilities, to enhance their quality of life and increase their chances of integration into social life.

The Jebel Hafeet Community Center is distinguished by providing comprehensive community services for longer working hours throughout the day, allowing a safe environment for family and community communication, exchanging knowledge and experiences between generations, enhancing the spirit of community participation and volunteering through partnership with the local community and activating the role of strategic partners to facilitate access to services for community members According to their needs, in addition to organizing family gatherings that combine entertainment and social education, as well as social empowerment clubs for children, youth, women and senior citizens, in addition to an observatory of societal issues.

The Family Development Foundation strives, through the services of this new center, to provide a nurturing social and family environment for family and community members to enhance interdependence, strengthen family ties, consolidate relationships and enhance social cohesion, to build a cohesive and mutually supportive society.

Al Khaili said: “The inauguration of the Jebel Hafeet Community Center comes a new step on the way to support the social sector system in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, by raising the quality of life for all members of society, and contributing to the preparation of a cohesive family that forms a pivotal pillar of society, especially since the family is primarily responsible for instilling the foundations of education. To create healthy generations and promote tolerance and other values ​​among children, to create creative generations that adopt skills and positive ideas and change for the better in our society.”

For her part, Al Rumaithi said: “We look forward to the future with exceptional services by setting proactive and long-term plans to achieve qualitative achievements that meet the needs of all societal groups, including children, women and senior citizens.” She explained that the Jebel Hafeet Community Center provides an attractive social environment, and integrated social care and support for all family and community members, noting that the electronic customer journey system was launched, which includes an integrated journey for the individual and the family, starting from the stage of registration in the system and assessing the needs according to the developmental stages and different social conditions and ending By receiving social empowerment services and measuring the social impact and return on the individual, family and society.



