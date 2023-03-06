His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and head of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, inaugurated the “Fatima Bint Mubarak” Center at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, a partner of Mubadala Healthcare.
His Highness was accompanied, during the opening ceremony, by His Excellency Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, Managing Director and Group CEO of Mubadala Investment Company, Waleed Al Mokarrab Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Executive Vice President of the Mubadala Group, and Hassan Jassim Al Nowais, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, CEO of Mubadala Healthcare, a number of dignitaries and officials in Abu Dhabi, as well as senior management of the Mubadala Investment Company, and VIP guests and invitees from partners and prestigious local and international organizations.
The new “Fatima Bint Mubarak” center in Abu Dhabi provides advanced and comprehensive medical services, and superior health care for patients throughout the journey of treatment and recovery from tumors, including advanced imaging services and radiation oncology treatment. The center, which extends over an area of 19 thousand square meters, contains 32 An examination room, 24 injection rooms, two operating rooms, and a gynecologic oncology area.
The center is modeled on the Taussig Oncology Center affiliated to Cleveland Clinic, which is ranked among the first oncology centers in the United States. The new center in Abu Dhabi is expected to contribute to an integrated qualitative leap in the field of oncology diagnosis and treatment at the regional level.
On this occasion, Waleed Al Mokarrab Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi and Executive Vice President of the Mubadala Group, said: “We are honored to announce today the inauguration of the Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Center in Abu Dhabi in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as this advanced center provides The field for oncology patients to obtain the finest treatment services, conduct advanced medical examinations and diagnoses, and treatment and recovery plans, in order to enhance the patients’ experience and improve the quality of their lives. Always playing a distinguished and significant role in supporting and enhancing the quality of health care in the United Arab Emirates.
In turn, Hassan Jassim Al Nowais, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi and CEO of Mubadala Healthcare, said: “We are proud of the many achievements that have been achieved in our country thanks to the directives of our wise leadership. The health care sector in the region.. Today, we have come another step in this path, by launching the Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Center, with the aim of providing the highest quality medical care services to oncology patients in Abu Dhabi, as the center provides distinguished services, advanced technologies and pioneering expertise in the field of oncology treatment This allows patients to receive optimal treatment and care while they are close to their homes and families.”
Dr. Jorge Guzman, CEO of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said: “The Fatima Bint Mubarak Center plays an important role in bringing about a quantum leap in the level of medical care available to oncology patients in the region, and reduces the need for patients to travel abroad for treatment … and enhances this center as well. global clinical trial programs, and benefits from collaboration and knowledge exchange with partners across the Cleveland Clinic’s global healthcare network.”
Dr. Jorge Guzman added: “Given that oncological diseases are the third most common cause of death in the UAE, it is hoped that the Fatima Bint Mubarak Center will provide, for the first time in the region, innovative medical services and procedures, and treatments that will contribute to saving patients’ lives.”
The name of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, “Mother of the Emirates”, comes to this new medical edifice in honor of the leadership and pivotal role that Her Highness played in developing the health care sector in the United Arab Emirates. .
It is noteworthy that the International Medical Corporation “Cleveland Clinic” has announced the naming of two of its medical facilities after Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, in addition to the inauguration of an academic chair in her name, in appreciation of her active role in supporting medical efforts and research aimed at treating tumors and chronic diseases worldwide.
