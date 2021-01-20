His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, officially inaugurated the “Alfi” Park on Al Reem Island, as part of Abu Dhabi’s continuous efforts to encourage a healthy life, and to continue strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a global destination for living.

The park, which covers an area of ​​27,500 square meters, is the first quality park focusing on biodiversity in the emirate, with 2,000 local trees, including the national Ghaf tree.

The park is uniquely designed to create a forest-like environment, and the density of trees, combined with modern irrigation systems, will ensure 40% less water consumption than traditional gardens.

The park features world-class facilities for various sports and various activities, playgrounds for children made of natural materials, and provides sustainable and natural spaces for residents and visitors of Abu Dhabi.





