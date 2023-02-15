His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and head of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, witnessed part of the activities of the World Government Summit 2023 in Dubai.

During the three-day summit, His Highness met with a number of state leaders, senior officials, decision makers and experts from around the world. His Highness also attended some of the important discussion sessions, during which ideas and visions were exchanged on the tools and policies needed to form governments that are more capable of shaping the future. and facing its challenges by proposing appropriate solutions.

His Highness also met Amir Nasir Ibrahim, son of His Majesty Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayat Al-Din Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, King of Malaysia, and attended the distribution ceremony of the Creative Government Innovation Award, which witnessed the honoring of Lieutenant General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, to a number of officials in The French government, in recognition of their distinguished government project “OpenFisca”, which won the award for creative government innovations, through a government platform that provides remote access to digital copies of laws and legislative provisions.

Meanwhile, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan witnessed discussion sessions, one of which included a main dialogue session in the presence of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and another session attended by Christina Georgieva, the new Executive Director of the International Monetary Fund.

His Highness also attended the keynote address delivered by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, President-designate of the “COP 28” conference, and the UAE’s Special Envoy for Climate Change, during which he called on leaders of countries to strengthen cooperation and exchange ideas.