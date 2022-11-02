His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and head of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, witnessed today the opening ceremony of the “Parents’ Forum”, organized by the Department of Education and Knowledge – Abu Dhabi at Al Ittihad Arena on Yas Island from November 2 to 4 2022, as this forum is the first event of its kind in the world that brings together experts in child rearing and upbringing to exchange ideas in this field; Over the course of three days, the forum attracts more than 60 experts in the field of education locally, regionally and internationally to participate in discussion sessions, dialogue and workshops on raising children.

His Highness met with a group of experts in the field of child rearing and upbringing on the sidelines of their participation in this global event to exchange ideas and visions on raising a successful generation capable of facing challenges. The discussion and dialogue sessions in this forum focus on five main axes: identity, development, health and well-being, new horizons and perceptions, and early childhood, reflecting the efforts and commitment of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to promoting family well-being as the nucleus of society and providing educational and educational programs in accordance with the best international standards in order to build A promising generation capable of contributing to building the future and participating in the development process.

His Highness was accompanied by Sarah Awad Issa Muslim, Minister of State for Early Education, President of the Federal Agency for Early Education and Head of the Department of Education and Knowledge – Abu Dhabi, His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education, HE Sarah Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, HE Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi, His Excellency Sheikh Abdullah Al Hamed, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, His Excellency Muhammad Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, and the guest of honor His Excellency New Masisi, First Lady of the Republic of Botswana, along with a number of senior officials Persons and officials responsible for the education sector.

During her opening speech on this occasion, Her Excellency Sarah Awad Issa Muslim said: “There is an increasing need for parents to obtain support, and the forum will form the basis of our work to provide this support and guidance in a way that meets the goals of the UAE to ensure the well-being of society. Today and over the next three days, we will collect what between the concepts of traditional and modern education to enhance the knowledge of parents, guardians, families, and all those who have a direct impact on the lives and education of our children. Our goal today is to reformulate the methods of education to center around the needs and requirements of children.”

The official opening ceremony witnessed the organization of a panel discussion with the participation of Her Excellency Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, Her Excellency New Masisi, First Lady of the Republic of Botswana, and Dr. Shefali Tsbari, Clinical Psychologist. The session discussed the topic of “The Third Culture: Raising Global Citizens while Preserving Local Identity”.

On its first day, the “Parents’ Forum” attracted parents to discuss the latest methods adopted in raising children and building successful generations capable of facing various challenges of the future.