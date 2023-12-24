Reda Saleem (Sharjah)

The General Assembly of the Arab Chess Federation elected Sheikh Khalid bin Humaid Al Qasimi as President of the Federation, for the new session 2023-2027. The election was by acclamation and unanimously, during the meeting held at the headquarters of the Sharjah Cultural Chess Club, in the presence of Major General Ahmed Nasser, President of the Federation of Arab Sports Federations, and Issa Hilal Al-Hazami, President. Sharjah Sports Council, and representatives of 21 Arab federations, including Taryam Matar Taryam, President of the Emirates Football Association.

The association elected 4 vice-presidents: the Qatari Mohammed Al-Madahka (14 votes), the Syrian Ali Abbas (14 votes), the Algerian Ibrahim Jaloul (12 votes), and the Libyan Fawzi Bou Raja (12 votes), while 4 candidates won membership, the Yemeni Dr. Sabri Abdel Mawla, the Lebanese Rawad Hammoud, the Mauritanian Sidi Mohamed Taj El-Din, and the Moroccan Mustafa Amzal.

The General Assembly witnessed the adoption of the minutes of the previous meeting, a vote on electing 4 vice-presidents instead of two, and it also approved increasing the deputies to four.

Sheikh Khalid bin Humaid Al Qasimi thanked all the members who attended the General Assembly, and said: “The next stage is transitional, and we are striving with all force to advance the game at the level of the Arab world, foremost of which is creating an agenda for various tournaments that have value and high quality that serve Arab champions, in addition to… “The development will not depend on tournaments, but the system also includes technical and administrative staff, in addition to courses for coaches and referees.”

He explained that the Executive Committee meeting witnessed the distribution of administrative portfolios and heads of committees in the Federation, and said: “We thank the Sharjah Sports Council for helping us in hosting the General Assembly meeting and in the presence of members working in the Arab Federation, and we are setting a vision for developing the game.”

Major General Ahmed Nasser said: “The chess family came back together after going through several problems, and after the formation of the temporary committee, preparations were made for the elections, which resulted in the victory of the new council, headed by Sheikh Khalid bin Humaid Al Qasimi, and we expect that the next stage will be fruitful for Arab chess.”

He added: “All members of the Arab federations are volunteers, and most of the federations do not have problems, and differences of opinion are part of the work system, and the most important thing is that we all work for the benefit of Arab sports.”