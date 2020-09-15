In the Corona epidemic, theaters were closed keeping safety in mind. Now theaters are going to open once in the country from 15 October. It is being told that Bollywood’s young talent Ananya Pandey and Ishaan Khattar’s ‘Khali Yellow’ will be the first film to be released on October 16 after the lockdown. Explain that theaters will open with new social distancing protocols and sanitization.

‘Khali Yellow’ was released on OTT platform in the past

Ishaan Khattar and Ananya Pandey’s ‘Khali Yellow’ released a few weeks ago on the digital platform. The film received a good audience response. Ishaan and Ananya’s work in the film was highly praised. Cinematographers are excited by the news of the cinemas reopening. At the same time, both actors are also very happy with the news of their film being released in theaters.

‘Khali Yellow’ song ‘Tahs Nahs’

Makubal Khan praised Ananya Pandey and Ishaan Khattar

Talking with our colleague ETimes, the director of the film ‘Khali Yellow’, Makubal Khan praised Ananya Pandey and Ishaan Khattar. He said that Ishaan and Ananya Young are energetic and smart actors. Ishaan has done all his own stunts and Ananya has also done the action sequences herself. They are both panchual and dedicated actors.

Theaters will be open from October 15 with 50 percent capacity

Let us tell that the cinemas of the country which have been closed for the last seven months due to the corona virus epidemic will be able to open from October 15 with 50 percent capacity. Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday announced the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for theaters.