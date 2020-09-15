Ishaan Khattar and Ananya Pandey’s ‘Khali Yellow’ released a few weeks ago on the digital platform. The film received a good audience response. Ishaan and Ananya’s work in the film was highly praised. Cinematographers are excited by the news of the cinemas reopening. At the same time, both actors are also very happy with the news of their film being released in theaters.
‘Khali Yellow’ song ‘Tahs Nahs’
Makubal Khan praised Ananya Pandey and Ishaan Khattar
Talking with our colleague ETimes, the director of the film ‘Khali Yellow’, Makubal Khan praised Ananya Pandey and Ishaan Khattar. He said that Ishaan and Ananya Young are energetic and smart actors. Ishaan has done all his own stunts and Ananya has also done the action sequences herself. They are both panchual and dedicated actors.
Theaters will be open from October 15 with 50 percent capacity
Let us tell that the cinemas of the country which have been closed for the last seven months due to the corona virus epidemic will be able to open from October 15 with 50 percent capacity. Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday announced the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for theaters.
