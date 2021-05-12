Dubai (Union)

Khalfan Jumaa Belhoul, a member of the Football Association Board of Directors and Chairman of the Strategy and Investment Committee, indicated that the final of the Cup of His Highness the President of the State is not just a tournament that concludes the current football season, it is with its great name and the important symbol that it expresses, as well as its long history that parallels the age of sport The UAE expresses many immortal values ​​in the conscience of the UAE people and the football fans, and for these reasons the Federation was keen to coordinate with its partners and sponsors of the competition and all concerned parties, to ensure the final exit in the best possible way, and not leave anything to chance.

Belhoul emphasized that the two major teams that draw the final scoreboard for the season are worthy of the title, and it is hoped that they will present a strong technical match that will hold the conclusion of one of the best seasons of football in the country, and called on the fans of the two clubs to interact with the event with the best images and scenes of civilized encouragement, to support the decision to return The audience, and the increase in attendance in the upcoming Asian qualifiers, as well as motivating the players of the two teams to present a strong match that reflects the development of UAE football, and is in line with its slogan and the big name that the precious cup bears, wishing success to all, stressing that the two teams are champions as long as they reach the final match of the tournament.