Ali Maali (Sharjah)

The citizen striker in Sharjah has become a great mystery, and despite the happiness of the technical staff of the “duo” Muhammad Khalfan and Salem Saleh, the passage of rounds and matches has missed its influential role, and even if Wilton Suarez did not participate in the injury, Khalfan or Saleh was not strongly present, but rather her presence was shy. Very seriously, and with the passage of 21 rounds of the Gulf League, Khalfan played 7 substitute matches “23 out of 1890 minutes”, while Saleh participated in 3 matches as a substitute as well “33 minutes.”

Regarding the Al Wasl match, Muhammad Khalfan said: We know how difficult it is, and we hope that we will be in a good physical and technical condition, which will help us get out with the three points.

He added: Al Wasl has been performing well in the recent period, and I think that the match will not be easy, and therefore we need to make every effort to come out with a positive result.