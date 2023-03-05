Khaleeji resorted to the court to end a dispute between him and his mother, after she refused to return ownership of his house and the land on which it was built in the city of Kalba to him, as the actual owner of them, explaining that he registered the land and what is on it in his mother’s name, temporarily.

He stated that he bought the land with his own money, according to a title deed issued by a government agency, then built a villa on it, and registered it in the name of his mother (the defendant) with the Real Estate Registration Department, hoping to obtain government assistance. After completing the construction of the villa and moving to live in it, he asked the defendant to re-register the land and the house in his name, but she refused, despite his many friendly attempts, which forced him to file a lawsuit to recover them.

The court referred the case for investigation, so that the plaintiff could prove by all legal means of proof – including evidence, witnesses, and circumstantial evidence – that the defendant’s ownership of the plot of land and the buildings on it is fictitious.

The defendant acknowledged that her son is the real owner of the land, and that the ownership of the house belongs to him, but he built it and registered it in her name without knowing the reason.

The Kalba Federal Court stated that it decides for the plaintiff what he requested, and obliges the defendant to transfer the ownership of the land and the buildings on it and register it in his name, as he is the actual owner of it.