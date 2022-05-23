Dubai Police arrested a young man (Gulf Arab) on charges of reckless driving of a quad bike on a public street, without a specialized driver’s license, endangering his life and the safety of road users, hours after videos of him spread on social media platforms as he showed off the bike until it deteriorated He fell to the ground and sustained injuries, and fled the scene of the accident.

The Acting Director of Bur Dubai Police Station, Colonel Rashid Muhammad Saleh Al Shehhi, said that the work teams at the center arrested the 21-year-old man within hours of the spread of the videos in which he was shown in the center’s jurisdiction, pointing out that he was riding a bike without a driver’s license. Also, the vehicle itself is not licensed by the relevant authorities.

He added that Dubai Police referred the accused to the Public Prosecution to take legal action against him, and charged him with dangerous driving and causing an accident, driving without a valid driver’s license, driving an unlicensed bike, and escaping from the scene of the accident.

He stressed the Dubai Police General Command’s keenness on the security and safety of society, appealing to members of the public not to publish similar videos to avoid legal accountability, and to report through the call center (901) or through the (Police Eye) service in the Dubai Police smart application on mobile phones, calling on vehicle drivers. Motorcycles, especially young people, have to stay away from these negative practices and violate the law in order to draw attention and show off.



