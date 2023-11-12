A “Khaleeji” lost 18.1 thousand dirhams, in an electronic fraud, after an “Asian” caller, who partnered with another unknown person, deceived him that he was an employee in one of the UAE banks, and convinced him to update his banking information, and obtained from him his bank card number, which enabled him to withdraw The amounts available on the victim’s card, transfer them to his bank account, and seize them for himself. A court of first instance in the Ras Al Khaimah courts ruled that the defendant be imprisoned for six months, and a civil court of first instance ruled that the defendant be obligated to pay the plaintiff 18.1 thousand dirhams, and pay the lawsuit fees and expenses.

In detail, the plaintiff stated in the claim statement that he was subjected to a fraud by the defendant, to illegally seize his money, through electronic fraud and impersonating a bank employee in the state. The plaintiff demanded that the defendant be obligated to pay him 18.1 thousand dirhams, and that he be obligated to pay fees, expenses, and attorney’s fees.

The merits of the ruling of the Ras Al Khaimah Civil Court of First Instance stated that it was established, according to the Public Prosecution Department, that it referred the defendant to the criminal court on charges of participating in the seizure of the victim’s money, through electronic fraud, and impersonating a bank employee in the state, and he was convicted of six months’ imprisonment. For all charges against him in connection with the connection, and to pay the plaintiff 18.1 thousand dirhams.

She added that it became clear from the reasons for the criminal ruling that the defendant seized, using trickery, and in conjunction with another person who remained unknown, an amount of 18.1 thousand dirhams from the plaintiff, after the unknown person deluded him that he was a bank employee in the country, and that he had to update his bank card data, which is what he did. It enabled the plaintiff to obtain his bank card number, seize the amount available on it, and transfer it to his account.

The court concluded that the fact that the defendant seized the plaintiff’s money with another unknown person had become established by virtue of a final criminal ruling convicting him, and it has authority before the civil court, as it is a chapter on the common basis of the criminal and civil lawsuits, which is the defendant’s mistake in using fraud and fraud and his seizure of the property. Plaintiff’s money.

She confirmed that she had verified the elements of tort liability, including a harmful act attributed to the defendant, represented by his defrauding the plaintiff, and damage to the plaintiff’s right as a result of that act of seizing his money. She added, “As long as it is proven that the defendant seized the plaintiff’s money, he will have taken it unlawfully.” By using a trick, he is legally required to return it to the plaintiff, and that the latter’s requests were in accordance with the truth of reality and the law, and therefore the court rules to oblige the defendant to pay the plaintiff 18.1 thousand dirhams, and obligates him to pay fees and expenses.