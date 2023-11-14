A Gulf man was surprised by another person’s car plate numbers being offered for sale on Instagram for 19,000 dirhams, which wasted the opportunity to sell them at a higher price. The Public Prosecution accused the defendant of publishing the victim’s personal data using an information technology method

(Instagram). The Court of Appeal in Ras Al Khaimah ruled to uphold the ruling of the Court of First Instance, fining the accused 10,000 dirhams and obliging him to delete the information and data of license plate numbers owned by the victim from his electronic page. Fees, expenses and attorney’s fees.

In detail, the plaintiff stated in the lawsuit that the defendant displayed his car’s license plates on the social networking program “Instagram” for 19 thousand dirhams, without his knowledge, which lost the opportunity to sell them at a higher price, as he suffered psychological shock, which caused him to lose the ability to practice his normal life. Due to following up on cases and being preoccupied with that incident, he lost the trust of buyers.

The plaintiff demanded that the defendant be obligated to pay him 30,000 dirhams with legal interest at 9% from the date of the claim until the date of payment, and obligating him to pay fees, expenses and attorney’s fees.

It was stated in the ruling of a civil court of first instance that what is established in the papers is that the defendant was criminally convicted because he published on “Instagram” the plaintiff’s personal data using one of the means of information technology, and therefore the court is prohibited from contradicting it and must adhere to it and abide by it, as it has detailed in a necessary chapter. It was the common basis between criminal and civil lawsuits.

She explained that according to what is recorded in the papers, the plaintiff is demanding compensation for the material and moral damages that he suffered as a result of the defendant’s action, which was represented by missing out on the opportunity to sell his private car plates at a higher price, incurring litigation fees and attorney’s fees, submitting the report and following up on the criminal case, and wasting his time and preoccupation. In pursuing the case and harming the trust of those dealing with him, it shows that he is offering what he does not own for sale, in addition to the psychological pain and feeling of sadness and grief that befell him.

She added that she estimates the compensation for all these damages at a value of 15 thousand dirhams and obliges the defendant to pay it, and as for the legal interest, the judicial offer in the courts of Ras Al Khaimah has been settled according to the rulings of the Court of Cassation at the expense of that legal interest at the rate of 9% annually of its entitlement to the creditor before A debtor if he is late in paying the adjudicated debt, and accordingly a civil court of first instance orders the defendant to pay the plaintiff 15 thousand dirhams and the legal interest at 9% and obligates him to match the appropriate expenses.