Khaleeji gave his ex-wife three stabs, following differences between them over the custody of their children, which led to her permanent deformity and disability in the face and a cut wound in the arm and leg, after he blocked her way and collided with her car, according to the case papers.

The Public Prosecution charged him with assaulting the integrity of the victim’s body by deliberately colliding with her car and beating her with a knife, causing permanent disability and deformation of the face, and he also directed her to honorable words.

The victim said in the investigations that her ex-husband tried to open the car door, but she closed the doors from the inside, which made him drive his car and crash into it twice, which led to the shattering of the car windows.

She added that the defendant got out of his car holding a knife and stabbed her three times in the face, her right arm and her right foot, and cursed her in front of pedestrians in scratching words, before someone intervened and rescued her, noting that she received 12 stitches in the right arm, and the same in the left leg, and internal and external stitches in the Left cheek.

During the investigations, the accused denied being hit by a free car or assaulting it, and stated that it was a normal traffic accident, and the report against him was malicious, and that he did not know anything about the injuries sustained by the victim.

He explained that he was surprised at the time of the collision that his wife was inside the car, and he tried to remove her from the vehicle without attacking her.

An investigation officer at the Ras al-Khaimah police said before the court, that the accused pursued the victim while she was walking in her car, and was able to stop and tried to talk to her, then rammed her car, attacked her with a knife, and bystanders stopped him, so he left the car and fled.

The attorney for the victim’s defense, Hanan Al-Bayadh, said before the court, that all the facts indicate that the accused committed his crime with the aim of attempting to kill the victim, and the assault on it is not a transgression that leads to a permanent disability, as indicated by the Public Prosecution, as the accused has an intention to kill the victim. She was in possession of the knife used in the accident.

It stated that the circumstances of the crime indicated that the accused committed the crime by an act described as an attempt to murder and not an infringement that led to a permanent public, demanding that the description and registration of the charges subject to attribution be modified from assault leading to permanent disability to attempted murder, and the application of the maximum penalty against the accused, and the court postponed the case to Next judgment delivery session.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

