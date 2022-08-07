Israel announced that killed Khaled Mansur, leader of the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) in the southern area of ​​the Gaza Strip and that it is the second senior official of the group killed during the current escalation after the selective assassination of Taysir al Jabari on Friday.

Mansur’s death, confirmed by the YIP, was caused by a selective Israeli attack on the city of Rafah, in southern Gaza. In that attack, according to the Israeli Army, Two other leaders of the group were also killed. including Mansur’s right hand man. In addition, an estimated 30 people were injured.

According to an Israeli military spokesman, Mansur was one of the main rocket firers at Israel during the May 2021 escalation and was responsible for multiple attacks against Israelis.

The Israeli army launched air strikes against Gaza.

The announcement of the death of this Jihad leader occurs within the framework of the third day of violence in the areawhere there have been 31 dead and 265 injured in the Gaza Strip, according to the latest figures released by the enclave’s Ministry of Health.

Among the fatal victims registered so far there are also four women and six children. Five of the minors died last night after the impact of a projectile in northern Gaza, in an incident that according to Israel was a failed rocket launch by the YIP, which blamed the Israeli army for the attack. Israel does not register fatalities for now and has recorded some 20 minor injuriesmostly from injuries sustained while running to air-raid shelters.

(Also: Lebanon: they demand an investigation two years after the explosion in Beirut).

Since the start of the Israeli offensive on the Strip, the IPF has fired some 600 rockets into Israel, most of which landed in unpopulated areas or were intercepted by the Iron Dome air defense system. Israel, for its part, bombed dozens of installations suspected of belonging to Islamic Jihad, including what it said were weapons manufacturing and storage centers, military checkpoints and rocket launch sites.

The current spike in tension began on Friday with a strong Israeli “preemptive” offensive on Jihad targets in Gazaagainst what the military described as an “imminent threat” of attack by the group in retaliation for the arrest on Monday of one of its leaders during a raid in the occupied West Bank. Israel sees the YIP’s ties to Iran as making the group a satellite of Tehran, which is seen by the Jewish state as an existential threat.

