Dubai (Union)

Khaled Majdi Hussain, from Al Zuhour Private School in Sharjah, won first place in the electronic school tournament in the game “FIFA2021”, which was organized by the School Sports Association, in cooperation with the Electronic Sports Association and the Company “Eojiming”. The tournament lasted for 5 days with the participation of school students from different emirates The country, Jaber Abdullah Jaber from the Institute of Applied Technology in Dubai came second, while Abdullah Laith Mamoun from Al-Zuhour Private School came third.

The championship was held as a result of cooperation between the School Sports Federation and the E-Sports Association, which began through continuous meetings last year, which started from the federation’s vision to keep pace with regional and global developments in preserving young people, containing players of different age groups, and organizing their participation and use of electronic games. An initiative to launch school tournaments for both groups, boys and girls, annually and on a regular basis, in addition to cooperating in launching other activities and programs, aiming to spread e-sports in schools and cooperate in the field of external participation in school e-sports tournaments.

The two parties agreed that the School Sports Federation would follow up all administrative aspects, and the association would provide technical supervision and provide the technical side to manage the tournament.