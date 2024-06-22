Ali Maali (Abu Dhabi)

The duo, Khaled Issa, the Al Ain goalkeeper, and fellow defender Eric de Menezes topped the minutes of participation with Al-Zaeem this season in the ADNOC Professional League, with 1,767 minutes for each player, but Eric excels in the number of matches, which reached 21 matches, compared to 20 matches for Khaled Issa. The trustworthy goalkeeper succeeded in imposing himself with the utmost strength this season and leading his team to achieve a title that had been absent since 2003, by winning the AFC Champions League title, where Khaled played an essential role in the return of the continental title, while Eric distinguished himself with his golden passes, which reached 6 passes, equal to… His colleague Kaku scored one goal.

Al Ain ranked third in the overall standings in the ADNOC Professional League with 45 points for the 2023-2024 season, and the Argentine team coach Hernan Crespo relied on 37 players, which is a large number, but Al Ain’s presence between local and Asian competitions and the large number and pressure of matches, made it rely on the largest number of players. His players, to the point that approximately 19 players between the ages of 16 and 22 were introduced into the league.

The youth players who were recruited are Mohammed Abbas 11 matches (557 minutes), Khalid Ali Al Balushi 5 matches (257 minutes), Dramani Kumari 14 matches (1087 minutes), Mana Saeed Al Shamsi one match (9 minutes), Ismail Okpoti one match. (90 minutes), Mansour Saeed 2 matches (93 minutes), Hamid Muhammad 5 matches (172 minutes), Gonzalez 2 matches (58 minutes), Matias Palacios 16 matches (1180 minutes), Khaled Saleh 1 match (14 minutes), Solomon Suso 6 Matches (461 minutes), Hazem Mohamed 10 matches (247 minutes), Jonatas Santos 10 matches (392 minutes), Youssef Abdou 1 match (30 minutes), Abdoul Traore 19 matches (1166 minutes), Rilwano Sarki 6 matches (160 minutes) , Issa Khalfan 1 match (3 minutes), Josna Luyendo 15 matches (761 minutes).

As for the rest of the players participating in the season, Kwame came in third place with 20 matches (1703 minutes), Sofiane Rahimi fourth with 18 matches (1543 minutes), then Laba Kodjo came in fifth place with 19 matches (1522 minutes), then Kakkou 20 matches (1478 minutes). minutes), Khaled Al-Hashemi 16 matches (1352 minutes), Park Young Woo 17 matches (1299 minutes), Muhammad Busanda 6 matches (483 minutes), Sultan Al-Mundhiri 1 match (90 minutes), Muhammad Obaid Shaker 9 matches (458 minutes), Saeed Gomaa 15 matches (694 minutes), Yahya Nader 13 matches (780 minutes), Bandar Al-Ahbabi 12 matches (952 minutes), Ahmed Barman 14 matches (626 minutes), Khaled Muhammad Al-Balushi 14 matches (523 minutes), Falah Walid 11 matches ( 330 minutes), Sultan Al Shamsi 9 matches (356 minutes), Omar Atzili 20 matches (1009 minutes).