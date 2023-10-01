Khaled El Qaisi, the young Italian-Palestinian has been in prison in Israel since August 31st released from prison. The Free Khaled committee confirms this on Facebook, underlining how «it is comforting news even if a state of limitation of freedom remains with investigations still underway. The judges have in fact ordered a ban on expatriation until October 8 and the obligation for Khaled to remain at the disposal of the authorities”, we read. «In this context, the committee for Khaled’s release and his family remain vigilant in a situation that is still very delicate, until its full and definitive solution is reached».

(lapresse)

The 27-year-old young man will have to remain in Bethlehem, apparently with an uncle who has offered himself as guarantor, and will not be able to leave the country for at least a week. The Israeli investigations into his account are therefore not concluded and bail will be paid for his release, his wife said Francesca Antinucci.





On 31 August, together with his wife and 4-year-old son Kamal, at the end of a holiday in Bethlehem, El Qaisi was crossing the border into Jordan on his way to Amman, from where a couple of days later the whole family would return to Rome. At baggage control he was stopped by the Israeli authorities. The reasons for the arrest remain unknown.

The case was brought to the attention of the Italian Parliament and thousands of people protested in the streets of Rome for his release. An online petition calling for his release has collected over 30,000 signatures.

El Qaisi, born in the West Bank and with Italian citizenship, has been subjected to daily interrogations in a prison near Tel Aviv, his Italian lawyer said last month, Flavio Rossi Albertini.