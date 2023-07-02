Khaled Drareni is the interviewee, but the meeting begins with a question from him. “What will happen in the July 23 elections? People in Algeria want to know if they can change Spain’s position on Western Sahara depending on who wins.” Don’t settle for a vague answer. “Now I don’t work for any media outlet, but I’m still a journalist,” he explains, almost apologetically.

The Algerian reporter has just landed in Madrid to thank the solidarity and pressure exerted from countries like Spain for him to be released, after being accused of attacking national unity and sentenced in 2020 to two years in prison. “If I am here today, it is partly thanks to the international mobilization, which can also be vital to protect other journalist colleagues who are still imprisoned,” he explains, in a meeting with this newspaper.

The name and work of Drareni, 43, became known, inside and outside his country, starting in February 2019, when the massive and peaceful demonstrations began on Fridays in Algeria calling for a democratic opening and the exit of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika. The journalist was a correspondent in Algeria for the French television channel TV5 Worldrepresentative of Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and founder of the digital site of Casbah Tribune. The information about him on social networks became essential to know what was happening in these weekly protests, called hirak, in Arabic. Drareni spent 11 months in prison and was released in February 2021 thanks to a pardon from President Abdelmayid Tebún.

He is currently an RSF representative in Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Mauritania, Libya and Sudan, and his obsession is that no journalist is behind bars in those countries. He cites from memory those who are deprived of liberty: Ihsane El Kadi and Mustapha Bendjama in Algeria, Omar Radi, Taoufik Bouachrine and Souleiman Raissouni, in Morocco… Drareni is aware that freedom is fragile and that it moves in a field undermined and some questions remain unanswered.

Ask. What is your assessment of the state of health of press freedom in these six North African countries?

Answer. I think there is a climate of fear and a general setback in the entire Maghreb region, from Morocco to Libya. We had believed that press freedom would advance with the Arab revolutions, but the opposite happened: upon taking control, governments attacked the press and journalists in order to enforce their law. Although we also see that there are many journalists who resist, some of them from jail.

Q. And more specifically in your country, Algeria?

R. The situation for journalists has been difficult. We are living hard times: the newspaper I releasedone of the most credible in the country, closed in 2022, the newspaper the watan, also has serious financial problems. In addition, there have been journalists imprisoned since 2019 and others prosecuted. The practice of journalism is difficult and our challenges are great, but there are colleagues who continue to struggle. My country in the 90s had the freest press in the Arab world and journalism in Algeria is not going to disappear.

Q. Within the countries you represent, where are the greatest emergencies?

R. For example, the situation in Tunisia has been very difficult since the coming to power of Kais Said, who has full powers, has modified the Constitution and has passed a law against disinformation that he uses to imprison citizens. In addition, there is total impunity in the way authorities and law enforcement act towards journalists. All this in the country that led the first Arab revolution in 2011, which makes it, if possible, even more disappointing, because everything that has been acquired is being lost. But Tunisian journalists are hard to break and have a very strong union.

Q. And Morocco?

R. It’s another emergency. There are three journalists in prison and we are very concerned about their situation because they are under pressure inside their cells. One of them has been deprived of medical care, another is crowded with many people, another has had his books taken away…

Q. Has the daily exercise of journalism in Algeria changed with the presidency of Abdelmayid Tebún?

R. (Silence) I have to go back to Algeria and this question… Look, I have made the choice to continue living there, I could settle in another place, but I cannot imagine my life in another country. It may seem a bit populist or demagogic, but it is the truth. At some point I thought that the authorities of my country wanted me to flee, but my option has been to stay. As a representative of RSF, I was recently received by the president to deliver a letter asking for the release of El Kadi and for the restrictions on press freedom to be lifted. I have done it for my colleagues and we will continue to advocate for them.

Q. He hirak He was born in 2019, he was stopped by the pandemic and then the authorities. But the demands that motivated it are still there.

R. Millions of people took to the streets in Algeria every Friday for a year to protest against Bouteflika’s new mandate and for the respect of freedoms. In March 2020, the covid paralyzed everything, but the hirak it was resumed in February 2021 until in May the authorities decided to stop it dead. It was frustrating because people had hopes in this popular movement and what it could generate. Now there is a climate of fear, many people do not want to risk ending up in jail.

Q. This is his first trip after being released from prison.

R. Yes, you should have come on May 9 to collect the press freedom award “Last night I had a dream”, but I could not leave the country because a travel ban continued to weigh on me, which by law had no reason to exist. I decided to go public with my case and the Supreme Court lifted that decision on May 20. That’s why I’m here now.

Q. Does being an RSF representative protect you?

R. In 2019 I thought I was too well known to go to jail, I felt protected by my job as a correspondent for TV5 and I was wrong. I don’t know if RSF is a shield. In any case, it is not an organization highly appreciated by the authorities of my country and hence our desire to try to gradually establish a dialogue with the Government.

Q. What changed during the 11 months you spent in prison?

R. I entered as a journalist and in jail I became a militant of freedom of expression. My sentence was long, but morally I was fine because I was convinced that my cause was noble, although I confess that I never thought I would be locked up for so long. I want to believe that my case has encouraged young Algerians to become journalists and it is a great pride to be able to transmit the love for this profession.

Q. The turn taken by President Pedro Sánchez in 2022, when he aligned himself with the Moroccan position in Western Sahara, has caused significant tension with Algeria.

R. I think it is not surprising that Algeria reacted in this way to the Spanish decision, what is surprising is that the Spanish authorities did not foresee this happening. There are many people in my country who closely observe the course of Spanish politics and wonder what will happen in relations with Morocco if there is a change of government.

