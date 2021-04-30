Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, affirmed that “Zayed Humanitarian Work Day” is an occasion to honor the role of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, in establishing the process of giving in the United Arab Emirates. And the name Zayed will remain engraved in the memory of humanitarian work around the world, guiding everyone far and wide in the field of humanitarian work.

His Highness pointed out that the state’s celebration of “Zayed Day for Humanitarian Work” sheds light on the path of this leader who presented to the world a unique model of humanitarian giving to mankind, until the Sheikh Zayed School in humanitarian work became a source of renewed inspiration for the whole world, and the approach that his children and grandchildren followed after him. To keep the UAE always in the forefront in all humanitarian fields.

His Highness affirmed: We, the people of the United Arab Emirates, are proud of the modern achievements that were and still are the title of the UAE’s leadership and are issued by the global reports of the largest donors of charitable aid around the world. His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God preserve him, is following his path, who took it upon himself to complete the construction of this gigantic edifice for our nation, and follow in the footsteps of his father, in the march of goodness, growth, construction and development.