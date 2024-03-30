His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, received the UAE Skills team, which won 13 medals in the second edition of the “Asia World Skills Abu Dhabi 2023” competition.

During a reception held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC), His Highness congratulated the UAE Skills Team, which achieved a historic achievement by winning the largest number of medals among all countries participating in this global event, as the Emirati team won seven gold medals and two bronze. And four medals of distinction, in addition to the Abu Dhabi Award, which is awarded to the contestant with the highest score among all contestants in all categories of the competition.

The Emirati team was able to achieve an outstanding performance, displaying exceptional talents and skills in many fields, most notably robotics, engineering, nursing, electronics, graphic design, and mechanical drawing.

His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his happiness with these results and efforts that were crowned with success and excellence, stressing the importance of continuing to hone the skills of national talents and competencies, to enhance their competitiveness in various regional and international forums.

The second edition of the “Asia World Skills Abu Dhabi 2023” competition, which was held under the patronage of His Highness at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC), during the period from 27 to 29 November 2023, witnessed strong competition among 151 students representing 31 member states of the international organization. Skills Asia, and participating countries as guests, who compete in 28 technical and vocational skills competitions.

It is noteworthy that the “Global Skills Asia Organization” is an international non-profit organization, established by the Abu Dhabi Center for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, with the aim of enhancing technical and vocational skills and competence in the countries of the Asian continent.