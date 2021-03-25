Tamer Abdel Hamid (Abu Dhabi)

Kuwaiti artist Khaled Amin emphasized that art is primarily an entertainment field, but at the same time it must contain content, thought and a meaningful message that serves the viewer and benefits society, especially since television drama is a “mirror of reality” and is considered one of the strongest areas of “soft power.” , Because she simulates through her stories what people and Gulf and Arab society live.

In his interview with Al Ittihad, he said: TV drama that simulates street issues and does not touch people’s concerns and interests, and does not present topics that make up “the talk of the hour” are not considered drama. We have in our Arab world many important social issues, and the most important human cases that must be It is highlighted artistically.

He continued: For example, the “Corona” crisis that we are living in, it changed the course of normal life and introduced us to a new life in life.

Joint business

Amin stressed the need to intensify the implementation of joint artistic works, and said: This type of joint work between the countries of the Gulf and the Arab world embodies the reality in which we are currently living, for example the UAE is the most prominent example, as it is a country with multiple nationalities and almost all countries of the world meet, so when I think about Writing a script for a television drama and filming there, the protagonists must be characters of different nationalities.

A global dream

Amin supported the new dramatic trend towards producing series aimed at digital and digital platforms, and said: The dream of reaching Hollywood and the world has become easy with the presence of these platforms, and the evidence for this is that there are many television works that have been produced in recent times and surpassed American works, such as the Spanish series “Laxa de” Babel and the British “Game of Thrones”, where they achieved success and spread beyond expectations, so whoever wants to reach the world with his work, these platforms provided that matter, but it must be implemented at the highest technical levels, praising the young drama makers who have the ambition to carry out works through these Platforms.

Only refuge

Amin explained that despite the impact of the Corona virus on dramatic television production in a large way, art confirmed that it would be the only refuge for people in times of crisis and difficulties. He said: Artists in the crisis we are experiencing are the first rows, as they decided to fight and challenge a virus. Anonymous to provide real pleasure and compensate people for the difficult psychological state they went through due to the pandemic, so it is necessary for all channels to cooperate with productive companies in the television sector.

When she saw

Regarding his participation in the championship of his new series “When She Saw”, which is scheduled to be shown next Ramadan on the “Abu Dhabi Channel” screen, he expressed his happiness to be one of the heroes of this distinguished work, wishing him to achieve success, especially since all the elements of his success were available in it, Whether the unique text written by the Emirati Muhammad Hassan Ahmed, or the different direction that Hussein Dashti took on and a group of professional drama heroes of different nationalities, with the participation of Iraqi Aziz Khayoun, the Syrian Talal Mardini, the Kuwaitis Faisal Al-Amiri and Laila Abdullah, the Emirati Amal Muhammad, and the Saudi woman. Reem Al-Ali and Raneen from Lebanon, in addition to some actors residing in Europe, and he said: The work talks about coexistence between religions, and raises issues against terrorism, violence and many humanitarian issues, although this topic is not new to Arab drama, especially since it was presented in some works Previously, but no one mentioned it in the past in the drama of the Gulf. Through “when it saw”, we raise several issues centered around stories of coexistence outside countries, youth in exile and the problems that occur with them in the diaspora, especially with the wave of terrorism that Arabs have been exposed to in recent times. Last And specifically the Muslims and veiled girls, and they were discussed objectively, and very importantly, without attacking anyone.

He continued: This work is considered one of the most important series in which he participated in the starring, especially as it discusses thought, and reviews problems and concerns for every Gulf and Arab who live outside his country, where the union and solidarity with the other, as it was written in about two years, which represented great difficulty for its writer Muhammad Hassan Ahmed, but it came out with a text out of the ordinary, as it was completely filmed in Bulgaria, despite the difficulty of the matter and the extremely cold weather, in addition to other precautionary difficulties due to “Corona”, we were there like one family, as if we were really expatriates in order to achieve a goal, implementation A television drama that raises the level of the viewer in Ramadan, noting that he plays at work the role of a young man who lives a painful experience that happened to him during his work, and decides to complete his studies abroad, and there he meets the character of “Amal” performed by the Emirati actress Amal Muhammad, and they enter into a love relationship, and live together Together, the difficult events that the work goes through in a dramatic fashion with the rest of the characters.

Mass production

Amin praised the production of the huge work, the supply of the best equipment, photographic devices and modern technical techniques, explaining that the series was filmed in more than 100 locations, including mountain sites, valleys, fields and open markets, praising the young director Hussein Dashti, describing him as distinguished, who takes important steps at the level of drama. He has his own tools and his professional outdoor photography team.

Respect for art

Kuwaiti representative Khaled Amin praised the authorities concerned with art in Bulgaria, who respect and appreciate art to the greatest extent, by providing them with the necessary permits to photograph and roam the country at any time during the filming process, in addition to providing everything that concerns the examinations and adhering to the precautionary and preventive measures, to protect the work team. Of infection with the emerging virus «Corona».