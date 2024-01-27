Dubai (Etihad)

Khaled Al-Hashimi, our team’s defender, confirmed that the players have great motivation, in order to appear better than the “white” was in the “groups”, especially after qualifying for the knockout stage, where the team now has to fight for its chances to achieve the aspirations of the fans, the first of which is Winning the round of 16 when they meet Tajikistan on Sunday, and qualifying for the furthest point in the Asian Cup.

He pointed out that “White” reached the “Golden Square” in the last two editions, and the players are seeking to repeat the achievement “a third time.” He said: “We deal with the tournament differently, as we focus only on the upcoming confrontation against Tajikistan, and we know how the opponent plays, in terms of Relying on the physical and tactical strength he presented in the group stage, and we previously met the “Tajik” team in a friendly manner, and we are playing against them with full confidence, seeking to achieve a positive result.”