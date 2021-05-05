Mohamed Sayed Ahmed (Abu Dhabi)

Khaled Al Darmaki, the Al Dhafra player, revealed his feeling of pain in “Al Tabbaneh” during the basic training that preceded the Al Nasr match last Monday, within the “24th round” of the Arab Gulf League, and the technical staff preferred not to gamble with it, so as not to be subjected to a tear that would lead to stopping playing for a period of up to Three months, stressing that he will continue to miss Bani Yas next Friday, in the “25th round,” but he hopes to catch up with “Al Faris” in his match against Al Wasl in the last round.

Al-Darmaki believes that the current season is forgotten, especially since Al Dhafra has not succeeded in achieving his goal by appearing in the President’s Cup final for the third season in a row, or occupying a good position in the league, indicating that securing the team’s position by staying among the “professionals” is a good thing, by analogy. With the constant shortage of Al Dhafra, especially in the second half of the season.

He said: The injuries are a frightening ghost after Al Dhafra this season, along with absences due to other circumstances, but all of that is behind us now, and it is forgotten, and we will come back stronger next season, and the good thing is that the team despite all that presented one of its best matches in front of Al Nasr in the last round, but the expulsion The misfortune in stoppage time cost us the loss of a deserved point, sympathetic to the high level presented by the team in the match, and through which he confirmed the existence of a second row capable of compensation.

He added: We have two important matches ahead of us with Bani Yas and Al-Wasl, and they must be focused on a high degree, and I have great confidence in my fellow players and their ability to achieve the required, because the team system of players and two technical and administrative bodies are looking forward to a strong conclusion.

It is worth noting that Al Darmaki, who has a contract with Al Dhafra on a contract until the summer of 2023, played 17 matches this season in the Arabian Gulf League, during which he touched the ball 525 times and 363 passes, including 117 successful passes in the opponent’s court, with a success rate of 50%.