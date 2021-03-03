Mohamed Sayed Ahmed (Abu Dhabi)

Khaled Al Darmaki, the Al Dhafra player, starred in a remarkable image this season, and he maintained a constant level, despite his movement between centers, from one match to another, and the conditions of injuries that kept him from 6 rounds in the Arabian Gulf League, but he kept his brilliance, and contributed very effectively, when he was hired In the “Heart of Defense”, during the last two rounds against Sharjah and Al-Ain, he scored 4 valuable points, which brought the team to “Point 20”.

Al-Darmaki (29 years) attributes his brilliance to the help of his colleagues and the technical staff, indicating that he always remains “under the sign” in the position that the coach wants, and hopes to provide better in the coming period.

He pointed out that the period in which Serbian Vuk Razovic led the training of “the knight” was considered a “turning point” in his career, and a number of the team’s players, and said: Razovic had a fundamental role in changing the image of the team, and reaching the final of the President’s Cup in the past two seasons goes back to The different method the coach followed, and his influence was not only on me personally, but on a number of players and the playing system, and we benefited a lot from him.

He added: Our ambitions this season were great, in the President’s Cup and the Arabian Gulf Cup, and an advanced position in the league, but the circumstances the team went through related to the “pandemic”, injuries and suspensions contributed to the lack of fulfillment of ambitions. It is true that they are for everyone, and we do not want to make them. Justified but influential, and just as we lost focus in a number of games, in addition to that, the technical change with the beginning of the season also has an impact because it is reflected in the playing system, and currently, after the presence of Pedro Conde and Makiti Diop, we were able to overcome that, and to appear at a better level, and return to Positive results, two big plus for the team.

Al-Darmaki stressed that there is still an opportunity for them to improve their position in the league, and to work with the same spirit and efficiency with which they faced Sharjah and Al Ain in the last two rounds, and said: We have an important match with Khor Fakkan, and it is a strong test that we are working to pass successfully, and return with the “full mark.”

Regarding his personal ambition, he said: I always present the best to al-Dhafra, and that I reach the national team that represents a goal for any player, and I am not blamed for not choosing in the past period, because every coach chooses the players who he thinks are able to implement his vision, and the group currently in «White “We are distinguished, and I wish them success in achieving their aspirations.

Al-Darmaki confirmed that he did not receive any offers from any party during the last transfer period, and that his contract with his club is extended until 2023, and that what he seeks, along with his colleagues, is to achieve for the club the first championship in its history during the next few seasons, and the existing names are able to reach the dream.

And about his association with “the number 24”, he said: When I promoted to the first team in the Kalba Federation, I chose the number, and after joining Al Dhafra, it was also my choice. It was an honor for me to wear a number worn by the former international Abdul Rahim Jumaa, and far from football, I hope to complete my studies in media.

It is noteworthy that Al-Darmaki played 131 matches during 7 seasons in the Arabian Gulf League with Al Ittihad Kalba and Al Dhafra jerseys and scored a goal, while this season he played 12 games (946 minutes), touched the ball 375 times, passed it 255, and successfully extracted it 50 times.