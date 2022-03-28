Mustafa Abdel Azim (Dubai)

His Excellency Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Managing Director and CEO of Mubadala Investment Company, confirmed that the company has succeeded, since its establishment 20 years ago, in building a diversified and balanced investment portfolio that is efficient in managing risks.

His Excellency said: “Mubadala Investment” will continue to invest prudently in sectors based on innovation, including renewable energy, advanced technology, and semiconductor technology, according to a long-term vision based on investing in promising sectors that have strong growth potential, and can be relied upon. the long term.

This came during his participation with Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, in a main session entitled “Future Visions for Global Investment Leaders”, moderated by John Defrios. She highlighted the changing global investment landscape in light of the rapid changes that we have witnessed during the recent period.

During his speech at the session, His Excellency explained that the successes achieved by Mubadala Investments in these sectors reflected the correctness of the long-term investment approach followed by the company, pointing to Mubadala’s early tendency to invest in the field of renewable energy 16 years ago, specifically in 2006, pointing out that the trend Towards investing in the renewable energy sector in the past was expensive and expensive, but this trend at the present time has proven its feasibility in light of the low cost of energy production from renewable sources.

He added that Mubadala will continue to consolidate the strengths it has built up over the past years, invest prudently in the sectors in which it excels, and continue to diversify its portfolio around the world, noting that despite the challenges the world is currently witnessing, it is full of opportunities.

Speaking about globalization, His Excellency indicated that what the world witnessed during the pandemic stage showed the positive side of globalization, which was embodied in cooperation and joint work in the fields of innovation, science, developing vaccines and creating supply chains for their distribution, noting that this would not have happened without global interdependence in the face of the pandemic. On the other hand, other supply chains have witnessed major disruptions, considering that what the world has been witnessing for several years indicates signs of the formation of a new world order.

He said: The model of the UAE, which takes advantage of its position by communicating and linking the world, to become a global hub for trade between the north, south, east and west, has contributed to enhancing the success of its economy and making it a vibrant economy always.

Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, said: “The developments that the world is currently witnessing due to the Russian-Ukrainian war and the Covid-19 pandemic, is accelerating the formulation of a new and different framework for globalization, noting that there are many countries that will benefit from having greater capacities for manufacturing.

He explained that when “BlackRock” started three decades ago, the effects of globalization were less efficient than it should have been, so the world’s economies have suffered during the past 25 years from low growth, and therefore due to the Corona pandemic, supply chains have been subjected to stress and delivery problems. , which was exacerbated by the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Vision

Regarding a vision for the future of digital currencies, the President of BlackRock stressed that there is a need for digital currencies, which he expected to have an active role in the near future in the payments system in the world, as many economic and social factors will impose the need for a digital currency, and perhaps we will have at a time What a basket of digital currencies.

With regard to the most prominent risks that the world is witnessing until the year 2025, Larry pointed out that the inflation that the world is currently going through due to the shock of supply chains and energy prices, constitutes one of the most important challenges facing the global economy in the short term, especially since central banks do not have sufficient tools to deal with Supply chain crisis.