The founder and chairman of the Al Habtoor Group, Khalaf bin Ahmed Al Habtoor, launched the Ramadan Charity Campaign, which aims to distribute about 80,000 meals to the needy during the holy month in both the UAE and Lebanon.

The campaign began with the distribution of more than 15,000 food units in Lebanon to all the needy and the poor in various Lebanese regions. At the level of the UAE, 7,500 meals will be distributed during the holy month to labor gatherings in the Emirate of Dubai, in addition to the iftar tent for the fasting person that was set up in the lobby of the mosque and center of Al-Farouk Omar bin Al-Khattab, may God be pleased with him, and 60,000 meals will be distributed during the holy month.

In this context, Khalaf Al Habtoor said, “The Ramadan Charity Campaign is part of a group of initiatives that we are carrying out at the Al Habtoor Group, and it is part of the social responsibility to secure the requirements of needy families, provide their basic needs, and draw a smile and bring happiness to them in these blessed days.”

In parallel, the campaign began distributing Ramadan Mir cards, which enable its beneficiaries to purchase foodstuffs according to the family’s needs. Khalaf Al Habtoor provided 1,000 Ramadan Mir cards to support needy families across the UAE, in cooperation with the Esaad team of the Dubai Police General Command. In addition, 250 Mir cards will be provided to eligible families in the Emirate of Dubai, according to pre-prepared lists of those approved by the Aid Committee, based on a study of the families and their living conditions.

Al Habtoor added, “I have an integrated team to manage charitable work under my direct supervision. It receives requests, studies them, and recognizes needs, with the aim of meeting all requirements and working to solve them.”

On the other hand, the Al Farouk Omar Bin Al Khattab Mosque and Center (may God be pleased with him) in Dubai – which was restored by Khalaf Al Habtoor and opened to the public in 2011 – completed all its preparations to receive the masses of worshipers and fasting people throughout the blessed month of Ramadan by providing facilities and services that create a spiritual atmosphere for worshipers.

His Eminence Sheikh Dr. Fares Al-Mustafa will deliver religious lectures daily after Asr prayer, which will be broadcast live through the mosque’s pages on social networking sites, namely Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. The mosque also transmits the rituals of Friday prayers, Tarawih, Laylat al-Qadr and Eid al-Fitr in a live broadcast via social media.

The Al-Farooq Omar Bin Al-Khattab Mosque and Center also receives non-Muslim communities to inform them of the core values ​​of Islam and the culture and traditions of the Emirates. Communities will have the opportunity to experience the essence of the holy month by participating in Iftar meals alongside Muslims.

It should be noted that Khalaf bin Ahmed Al Habtoor is one of the pioneers of charitable work in the Arab world and the world. He made great contributions in various fields, most notably providing a scholarship for 100 Afghan girls to complete their university studies, holding a group wedding for 100 Emirati youth to build a cohesive and stable family, and ensuring the purchase of ten smart machines programmed to prepare bread and provide it free of charge to the needy and workers within the Bread Al-Sabil initiative, allocating 300 hotel rooms To shelter families affected by the rains and torrential rains in the eastern regions of the country, the establishment of Harar Hospital in Akkar, North Lebanon, the Medical Simulation Center in the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Academic Medical Complex, the Leadership Center at the University of Illinois in the United States of America, a grant of $ 2.8 million for the “Campaign” Cry for Our Help, Filipina” launched by the Emirates Red Crescent Authority to alleviate the suffering of the displaced Syrians in Jordan and Lebanon, and many others, based on its belief in everyone’s right to live a dignified life full of tranquility without discrimination through giving and sharing.