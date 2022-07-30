Emirati businessman Khalaf bin Ahmed Al Habtoor provided 300 hotel rooms belonging to the Al Habtoor Group, designated to enhance the efforts of the Ministry of Community Development in sheltering families affected by rain and torrential rain in the eastern regions of the country.

The capacity of these rooms exceeds 600 people, in addition to hundreds of hotel units provided by the ministry to those affected by the rains in the Eastern Province, which were reserved in the emirates of Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah, Ajman and Umm Al Quwain to continue the process of housing families.

The initiative of businessman Khalaf bin Ahmed Al Habtoor comes within the framework of strengthening the efforts made by various parties and at all levels to ensure that the process of sheltering families affected by rain and floods in the eastern regions is completed as quickly and comprehensively as possible.



