Dortmund (AFP)

English fans have not seen the best of Dutch winger Cody Gakpo for Liverpool in the league, but his country’s top scorer at Euro 2024 is the biggest threat to the Three Lions in Wednesday’s semi-final clash.

Gakpo overcame disappointment with Liverpool, who bid farewell to legendary German coach Jurgen Klopp and left with just one domestic title, but the Dutch winger’s star shone on the biggest stage in Europe’s biggest continental tournament.

The 25-year-old’s move to Liverpool came after he scored three goals in five games at the 2022 World Cup, where he reached the quarter-finals with his country, where they were eliminated by defending champions Argentina on penalties.

Since his move from Eindhoven, he has not been able to establish himself in a squad packed with stars in the attacking line, led by the Egyptian Mohamed Salah, along with the Uruguayan Darwin Nunez, the Colombian Luis Diaz and the Portuguese Diogo Jota.

Over the past few months, Gakpo has shown glimpses of his potential, which has made it clear why Liverpool are racing against a number of rival clubs in the league to sign the player for $45 million.

He scored twice in the historic 7-0 win over Manchester United in March 2023, among 16 goals in all competitions last season, which saw Klopp leave and settle for the League Cup.

Although his goal tally is not great, Gakpo has sacrificed on many occasions for the benefit of the team.

He played as a striker in a number of matches, due to his teammate Nunez failing to prove his worth, which was represented by a transfer value of about $110 million, and he was forced to play in midfield as well.

As for the national team, he returned to his preferred position on the left wing, and he may be the best player in the tournament hosted by Germany so far.

He spoke about the difference between his level with the club and the national team, saying: “I play as a left winger, at Liverpool I played a lot of matches as a striker, so I think that is the biggest difference.”

His three goals in five games so far in the continental tournament put him joint top scorer with three other players, but there is potential for him to increase his tally.

His tally could have reached four goals had his second goal against Romania in the 3-0 win in the last 16 been counted, but it was not due to offside, even though he opened the scoring and set up the second.

His pressure in the last match against Turkey 2-1 is what led to Mert Moldur scoring an own goal last Saturday.

Since the Qatar World Cup, Gakpo has scored six international goals in major tournaments, and he is only preceded in Europe by the Frenchman Kylian Mbappe (9), who failed to score more than one goal in this tournament, and from a penalty kick.

Gakpo joins Johnny Rep and Dennis Bergkamp as the only players to have scored at least three goals in two major tournaments for the Dutch national team.

“Yes, he can play as a striker, but he has shown that he is more dangerous as a left winger,” said his coach Ronald Koeman.

“He is a very dangerous player in one-on-one confrontations with the right-back. He has potential and he is strong,” continued the coach, who aspires to lead the “windmills” to the European Cup final for the first time since they won the title in 1988.

He added: “He is playing at a great level in this tournament, he may be the most important player so far.”

The Netherlands’ run to this stage has not been perfect, finishing third behind France and Austria, but that could be the case for an unconvincing England, and Gakpo will be looking to prove his worth again in Dortmund.