The US blames Russia for the destruction of the Kakhovka dam in the Kherson region of Ukraine. Washington is in possession of intelligence information that tends to indicate Russia as responsible for the destruction of the Kakhovka dam: the reports are reported by two US officials and a Western one quoted by Nbc news.

Joe Biden’s presidency is working to make some of the information public and share it. The reasons for the dam’s destruction are still being investigated but it is believed that the Russians wanted to make it more difficult for Ukrainians to cross the Dnieper River.

According to Kiev, the dam of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant was blown up by Russian soldiers of the 205th motorized rifle brigade, Ukrainian national security adviser Oleksii Danilov said, quoted by the Ukrainian website Liga. The brigade, Danilov explained, is deployed at the hydroelectric plant.

The Russian version is different, according to which the Ukrainian armed forces hit the dam with the ultimate goal of depriving the citizens of Crimea of ​​water. It was a ”deliberate act of sabotage by Kiev”, claimed Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin was informed of the attack and ”is receiving reports from the Defense Ministry on what is happening around Kakhovka”.

The Tass and Ria Novosti news agencies write that an Olkha-type multiple rocket launcher belonging to the Ukrainian armed forces was used to hit the dam. This rocket launcher uses guided munitions and was developed in 2010 in Ukraine from the Soviet Smerch system. It entered service starting in 2018, and in 2022 it was used during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

With one exception, Russian ultra-nationalist bloggers all point the finger at Ukraine. It was a diversion maneuver by the Kiev forces or a tactical action to disperse the Russian defenses on the bank of the Dnipro in view of the counter-offensive. The most vocal of them, Igor Girkin, who also has not spared criticism of Russian forces in the past, wrote on his Telegram channel that the dam break “washes away our forces on the east bank of the Dnipro, below Nova Kakhovka and our defensive fortifications, all minefields, and warehouses with ammunition will be inundated”.

Z channels are therefore all in agreement in supporting the Kremlin’s thesis: “it was an act of deliberate sabotage by the Ukrainian side”. The only dissenting voice is Egor Guzenko who recalls predicting many times that the dam would be the target of an attack. “I won’t say who did it. Tactically the Ukrainians can forget about an offensive in the Kherson direction. If the evacuation of the Russian military Russian forces goes well and without losses, we can blow up all the damn Dnipro dams if we need it,” he wrote.