The High Qualification Collegium of Judges (VKKS) at the meeting allowed to initiate a case against the “golden judge” Elena Khakhaleva. It is reported by TASS…

Investigators wanted to accuse the ex-judge under Part 4 of Article 159 (“Fraud”) and Part 2 of Article 292 (“Official forgery”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

According to the investigation, Khakhaleva stole more than one million rubles. From 2016 to 2019, the judge was absent from the workplace for 128 working days. In 2017, Khakhaleva did not consider a single case, and over the next year, she considered only five cases. At the same time, she entered false information on the report card.

The scandal with Khakhaleva erupted on July 15, 2017 after a video from her daughter’s wedding with an employee of the Directorate of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the Krasnodar Territory appeared on the network. The festive event was attended by pop stars, including Valery Meladze and Nikolai Baskov. The holiday cost $ 2 million. Then the media reported that Judge Khakhaleva did not study at the University of Tbilisi and did not receive a diploma there.

In November 2018, Khakhaleva was removed from her position as chairman of the board, and in 2019, the new chairman of the Krasnodar Regional Court removed her from legal proceedings.