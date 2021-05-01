Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Under the patronage of Sheikha Maitha bint Ahmed bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Chair of the Board of Directors of the Maitha Bint Ahmed Al Nahyan Foundation for Community and Cultural Initiatives, the Maitha Bint Ahmed Al Nahyan Foundation for Community and Cultural Initiatives, in cooperation with the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, and with the organization of the UAE Red Crescent initiative Good Zayed », and included the distribution of fasting breakfast meals by a group of people of determination, donated by the Maitha Bint Ahmed Al Nahyan Foundation, to a number of beneficiaries in the labor zone in Abu Dhabi, in conjunction with the activities accompanying the Zayed Day for Humanitarian Work.

Sheikha Maitha bint Ahmed bin Mubarak Al Nahyan met the volunteers of People of Determination, praising the efforts made by them and the high and positive spirit that they enjoy, and praising the desire they showed in giving, giving and voluntary participation, which embodies the importance of the initiative as it expresses the spirit of The giving that people of determination carry, and reflects the love they have for initiative and a desire for community participation, and confirms the extent of the contribution that people of determination make in various societal affairs.

She said in her speech that she addressed to them: “We are very happy to be with you, and proud of you. You are an important part of society, and your contribution to this humanitarian work and volunteering for giving means a lot to us. You have demonstrated the positive qualities and noble behaviors that you carry, and you have embodied the best example of effective community participation. ».

She added: “We are inspired by the people of determination the meanings of will and love for the homeland, with their bright image and honorable stances in the fields of giving and giving, and for their keenness to participate in the initiative, which coincides with Zayed Day for Humanitarian Work, which constitutes an opportunity for us all to sharpen their motivation and exert their energies towards giving generously. And harnessing the efforts and capabilities that support the initiatives and activities that reinforce the concept of giving and humanity.

She pointed out that the “Khair Zayed” initiative reflects the solidarity and joint coordination of the concerned authorities in the state towards launching initiatives, programs and activities in support of society, as we find mutual interest in implementing ideas of positive social value, and a great interest in embodying the rational leadership’s visions and aspirations in supporting the concepts of goodness and giving and spreading the culture of Community participation and effort.

Sheikha Maitha bint Ahmed bin Mubarak Al Nahyan appreciated the role of the Emirates Red Crescent and the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination in the success of the initiative, and their pioneering efforts to serve people of determination, integrate them and empower them socially, and involve them in initiatives that instill a spirit of giving in them and emphasize their importance as a community group that receives attention and care from Before the various stakeholders.

For his part, Abdullah Abdel-Ali Al-Hamidan, Secretary-General of the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, affirmed the Foundation’s appreciation and pride for the “Good Zayed” initiative that comes as we salute “Zayed Day for Humanitarian Work”, which we have the honor in the Foundation to bear his dear name, and we feel more proud and proud of that. Pointing out that there are many inexhaustible lessons we drew from the sea of ​​Sheikh Zayed, may God have mercy on him, lessons in love and harmony, coexistence and peace, virtue ethics, wisdom, consultation and synergy, work and construction, sacrifice and redemption, leadership and leadership, charitable and humanitarian work, and everyone who graduates in This great humanitarian school, Zayed School, who represents an example in his morals, behavior, ambition, excellence, and goodness that reaches all.

He praised the goal of the initiative, extending his greeting to Sheikha Maitha bint Ahmed bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Chair of the Board of Directors of the Maitha Bint Ahmed Al Nahyan Foundation for Community and Cultural Initiatives, and those in charge of it, and said: “We seek in the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination to inculcate good morals and love of charitable work In the hearts of our members of the “People of Determination” categories, we encourage them to participate in volunteer and humanitarian work within the framework of fulfilling our noble mission of caring for and qualifying them and working to empower and integrate them into society.

In addition, Salem Al Rayes Al Ameri, Deputy Secretary General for Local Affairs at the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, praised the “Khair Zayed” initiative launched by the Maitha Bint Ahmed Al Nahyan Foundation for community and cultural initiatives, which includes the participation of a group of people of determination in the implementation of the Authority’s Ramadan programs, through Distributing fasting breakfast meals to a number of beneficiaries in the workers’ zone in Abu Dhabi.

3 axes

Mohammed Al-Harmoudi, General Coordinator of the Khalifa Empowerment Program, explained that the Zayed Planting Forum dealt with 3 main axes, and the first axis focused on the legacy and history of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God have mercy on him”, in giving and his pioneering initiatives in the fields of humanitarian work. The session also discussed Editorial The role of the state’s humanitarian institutions and their preparations for the fifty.

Sultan Al Ketbi, Deputy General Coordinator of the Khalifa Empowerment Program, stated that the second axis in the forum is concerned with society and sustainable development, and focuses on Zayed’s environmental legacy as an integral part of our past, present and future, and the great role of the late efforts in directing the compass of government action towards strengthening the position of the UAE as one of the most important players. International in the field of addressing the environmental challenges facing the world. He pointed out that the third axis focused on the UAE’s humanitarian efforts during the “Corona” pandemic, and reviewed the leadership position of the UAE within the United Nations and its humanitarian efforts in order to support the international response to address the “Covid-19” pandemic, and the media’s responsibility to spread the culture of humanitarian work and highlight The UAE’s humanitarian efforts during the “Corona” pandemic.